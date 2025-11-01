The Power of Good Habits & Bad Habits

Ephesians 4:21-24

Everyone has habits. Some are annoying, like biting your fingernails and others are good, like making your bed every day. Some are even bad, destructive habits, like lying and gossiping. Let’s dig into what habits are and how to think about good and bad habits.

What is habit?

A habit is an automatic response caused by certain circumstances. In other words, a habit develops once we have trained ourselves to act a certain way in certain situations. For example, maybe you need coffee everyday to wake up. That is a habit that we developed. Of course, some of the habits we develop are bad: staying up too late for no good reason, always being late , procrastinating, or always agreeing with wrong . Now good habits can lead to a better life: choosing right, exercising, and eating well.

Christians can develop spiritual habits God gives his people spiritual habits that are meant to help them grow as Christians. Spiritual habits include: reading the Bible, praying, going to church, and talking to others about Jesus. When we develop these habits out of love for God, they will bring us closer to God. These are great habits to develop in our life.

What are easier to develop: good or bad habits? Clearly, bad habits are easy to develop, but they prevent us from enjoying life to its fullest.

2 Peter 2:19 They promise freedom, but they themselves are slaves of sin and corruption. For we are slaves to whatever controls us.

If you are stuck in a bad habit, then that habit has a hold on you. You probably don’t have the power in yourself to break free from the habit. You are a slave to the bad habit.

Romans 7:15 I don’t really understand myself, for I want to do what is right, but I don’t do it. Instead, I do what I hate.

This is what it feels like to be stuck in a bad habit. We do things we don’t want to do. We just automatically do the wrong thing. We think about the benefits of our bad habits, but we don’t consider the negative consequences.

Our lives are significantly shaped by our consistent habits. Habits are automatic, repeated behaviors often following a routine-rewarding cycle, influencing a Christian’s life positively or negatively.

Habits are crucial for spiritual process, aiding in mind renewing by replacing worldly patterns with spiritual practices. They help align us with Christ and help us perseverance. Cultivating holy habits involves recognizing the Holy Spirit’s power for change, making decisions once to build consistency, replacing negative habits with positive ones, and practicing these habits within a community.

Ultimately, the type of habits we cultivate—worldly or spiritual—determines our direction. Our daily routines are needed in building a life that honors God

The power of habits can center on how they shape our lives, both for good and for bad, and how to cultivate spiritual and personal growth through intentional habits. Spiritual Habits as a way to align us with God’s will, by using God’s Word to renew the mind, and practicing holy habits to free us for a deeper relationship with God. Good habits can encourage consistent spiritual disciplines like prayer and Bible study, which should, lead to transformation.

Learning to develop good habits, so how do we break out of the snare of a bad habit?

Romans 12:2 Don’t copy the behavior and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. Then you will learn to know God’s will for you, which is good and pleasing and perfect.

Only God can change us. If we want to have new habits then we need to see things from God’s perspective. We need God’s priorities. Only God and his word can give you the right perspective on life. In Jesus Name!!

