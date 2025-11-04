Paws for Protection

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Four of Galveston County Sheriff’s newest recruits were on stage on Saturday at League City’s Civic Center.

The four-legged recruits were imported from the Netherlands in July. They came from their cool 60-degree climate to land on a Texas tarmac at 125 degrees, explained Galveston County Sheriff Captain Tommy Maffei.

The dogs spent about two weeks acclimating to their new environment and then began their training as law enforcement canines with skills in tracking, narcotic detection, criminal apprehension, and advanced defensive canine skills.

The four canines on stage were purchased through financial donations made by The Law Enforcement Alliance for Galveston County (LEAFGC). Maffei shared the department purchased two additional canines to serve in narcotics detection, one for Clear Creek Independent School District, the other at the county jail.

Maffei is confident the canine unit with six canines will provide an additional level of law enforcement services for Galveston County.

“Our new K9 Division will play a vital role in ensuring that violent criminals are apprehended in Galveston County. If you are a violent criminal from Harris County coming down to prey on our citizens, this is your notice. We will track you down, we will apprehend you, and you will be held accountable by the Galveston County Justice System,” said Maffei.

The dogs will finish their training and hit the streets in the spring of 2026.

The $100,000 needed to purchase the four canines came through fundraisers and community donors to LEAFGC.

LEAFGC has been supplementing the needs of 10+ law enforcement agencies in Galveston County since 2022. Recently, LEAFGC provided a rescue boat for Jamaica Beach PD, a drone for Kemah PD, uniforms for Hitchcock PD, and two RAD suits for Friendswood PD.

Stephanie Cramer, the new board president of LEAFGC, is glad to be able to step in and provide support for law enforcement. “It’s an honor to do what we can do to serve those who are serving us,” said Cramer.

Raising funds through events such as Saturday night’s bingo, live auction, and silent auction is a primary means for LEAFGC to provide much-needed items for local law enforcement.

Santa Fe Police Chief Robert Shores said his department has thus far not requested support from LEAFGC, but he and his wife Brittany Shores, a detective with LaMarque PD, both enjoyed the evening. Chief Shores won at bingo, scoring a Michael Kors bag which he handed over to his wife.

The event, Denim, Diamonds & Daubers, was hosted by League City Councilman Scott Higginbotham. Attire was western casual with glimmers of shine, and Santa Fe Mayor Brandon Noto was auctioneer for the live auction. The facility was adorned Texas style with cowboy boots serving as flower vases hosting sunflowers and Back the Blue American flags.

Cramer reports that the evening was a success, raising beyond the $30,000 intended goal, but final totals have not been calculated.

For more information on how you can get involved, please visit LEAFGC.org.