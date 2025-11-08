On November 4, 2025, Linda Lou Hodges Domel, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Though her earthly journey has ended, her faith, love, and gentle spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Linda was born on January 5, 1946, in Galveston, Texas, to Lewis Meredith Hodges and Catherine Muriel Martinelli Hodges. She was the second of two daughters and is now reunited in heaven with her parents and her sister, Ginger.

Linda’s early years were marked by both grace and resilience. As a young child in Galveston, she survived the 1947 Texas City Disaster, one of the deadliest industrial accidents in U.S. history. Her father caught her high chair as it twisted from the explosion — a moment that would forever remind the family of God’s providence and protection.

The family later moved to Texas City, where Linda graduated from Texas City High School in 1965. After high school, she worked in downtown Texas City and later at the University of Texas Medical Branch, serving faithfully in the accounting division for 11 years.

Linda’s life was marked by her deep love for people and her unwavering devotion to God. While attending First Baptist Church of Texas City, she became active in the single adult ministry, where she found both fellowship and purpose. It was through that ministry that she met the love of her life, Ron Domel.

Their love story began in July 1980 with a simple movie date to see Airplane! and quickly became one of faith, laughter, and steadfast love. Ron recalls, “When I drove her home, I kissed her good night, and that was it — love at first sight.” They married on May 16, 1981, and shared 44 beautiful years together, raising three children and watching their family grow in love and faith.

Linda’s greatest joy came in motherhood — a role she long anticipated and embraced with all her heart. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild were her pride and delight.

Linda is survived by her loving husband, Ron, three cherished children, six grandchildren and one great-grandson: Son, Doug and Theresa and their daughter, Alora; Daughter, Cathy, her husband Chris, and their children Hayley, the mother of great-grandson Hudson, Hannah, Cameron, Caleb, and Cannon; and Son Ronnie and Renee.

Linda is also survived by a host of extended family and dear friends, who will remember her warmth, humor, and unshakable faith.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Living Hope Hospice for their compassionate care, and to their church family at Temple Baptist Church of Texas City for their love, prayers, and tireless support.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 9, 2025 from 4:00pm to 5:00pm at

Temple Baptist Church, 1200 22nd St N., Texas City, TX 77590. Linda’s Celebration of Life service will follow at 5:00pm.

Linda’s life was a testimony of love — for her Savior, for her family, and for everyone blessed to cross her path. Though she has gone home to be with the Lord, her light continues to shine brightly in the lives she touched.

“Well done, good and faithful servant… Enter into the joy of your Lord.” — Matthew 25:23