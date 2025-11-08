AMOCO Federal Credit Union Employees Lend a Hand with BAY AREA Habitat for Humanity in Texas City—From Frames to Final Touches

Team Donates Sweat Equity and Financial Support to Help Build a Future Home

Texas City, Texas – October 31, 2025 – Demonstrating an ongoing commitment to community service, AMOCO Federal Credit Union employees have journeyed with Bay Area Habitat for Humanity through every stage of building a new home, from frames to final touches. Their involvement began with the first group constructing door and window frames, continued with a second group assembling the trusses, and culminated on October 30, 2025, when a third enthusiastic team rolled up their sleeves to add the finishing details in Texas City, Texas.

As one of the proud sponsors of the project, AMOCO Federal Credit Union contributed $25,000 toward the construction of the home. In addition to this financial support, employees donated valuable “sweat equity” by working alongside other community volunteers, tackling essential tasks such as interior and exterior painting and caulking. Their collective efforts now bring the house just weeks from completion, with the project expected to be finished in about 45 days.

Astrid Hernandez, an AMOCO FCU employee who participated in the final volunteer day, expressed her delight: “I couldn’t be more happy with the outcome we had in just three hours of work. It makes my heart feel so good just thinking of the new homeowner being able to see his home for the first time once it’s all finished.”

AMOCO Federal Credit Union remains steadfast in its mission to support local communities, not only through financial contributions, but also through hands-on involvement at every stage of the building process. In addition to these efforts, AMOCO helps make homeownership a reality by offering a variety of mortgage loan options, which may include $0 down payment, 100% financing, and competitive interest rates. By partnering with organizations like Habitat for Humanity, AMOCO FCU strives to make a lasting, positive impact on the lives of area residents.

About AMOCO FCU

Headquartered in Texas City, TX, AMOCO Federal Credit Union was founded as A Member Owned Cooperative Organization. For more than 87 years it has been committed to its mission of “serving the financial needs of its members / owners.” Named one of Newsweek’s 2025 America’s Best Credit Unions and Voted Best Mortgage Lender by Galveston Daily News, AMOCO has grown to be one of the top 10 locally owned financial institutions in the Houston/Galveston market with over 106,000 members, $1.4 billion in assets, $1.1 billion in loans outstanding, and $125 million in equity. For more information about AMOCO, please visit https://www.amocofcu.org/meet-amoco/.