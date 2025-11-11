Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce to Honor Vic Pierson as 2025 “Nonno” Tony Smecca Galvestonian of the Year

The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce is celebrating one of Galveston’s most respected and widely admired Texas business leaders, Vic Pierson, as the 2025 “Nonno” Tony Smecca Galvestonian of the Year at its 181st Annual Meeting on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd.

Pierson, Chairman, President & CEO of Moody Bank, currently serves on the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Board of Directors and inducted into the Texas Bankers Hall of Fame in 2020. A pioneer in Texas banking and a lifelong champion for Galveston’s economic vitality, his leadership continues to shape business and community across the state.

“Vic Pierson exemplifies what it means to be a true Texas leader — principled, visionary, and deeply committed to the success of others,” says Gina M. Spagnola, President and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce. “His legacy of service and integrity has shaped Galveston’s business community and inspired generations of leaders across Texas. Always leading with heart and purpose, his influence reaches far beyond the island, and his impact will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to recognize a man whose leadership continues to strengthen the very fabric of our region and the Great State of Texas.”

Keith Zahar, 2025 Chair of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, adds, “Vic’s leadership has guided and inspired our business community for decades. His vision, dedication, and unwavering commitment to Galveston set the standard for what it means to serve with purpose. He is a true Texas legend; one whose influence continues to shape our Chamber and the region for the better.”

The event will feature an evening of elegance, tradition, and authentic Texas charm in a “Bankers Ball meets Texas Hill Country Honky Tonk” atmosphere with dinner, drinks, and live entertainment.

The evening begins with a networking reception at 6:00 p.m., followed by a brief annual meeting and awards presentation at 6:30 p.m., just enough time to celebrate the Chamber’s milestones and honor this year’s Galvestonian of the Year before the night opens up to live music, dinner, dancing, and Texas style fun.

Sponsor tables and individual tickets are available. Proceeds support the Chamber’s mission to promote and advocate for business and community development while strengthening education, leadership, and the collaborative spirit that drives our region’s success.

For sponsorship opportunities, reserved tables and tickets, visit the Galveston Chamber website.