Texas Makes History as First State to Enshrine Parental Rights in Its Constitution Proposition 15 Affirmed by Texas Voters, Securing Parents as Primary Decision-Makers for Their Children

Fort Worth, Texas — November 5, 2025 Texas families made history. With the approval of Proposition 15, Texas has become the first state in the nation to pass a Parental Rights Constitutional Amendment, formally affirming that parents, not the government, are the primary decision-makers responsible for the care, upbringing, and education of their children.

For decades, parental rights across the country have rested largely on judicial interpretation by unelected federal judges. Without explicit constitutional protection, those rights have remained vulnerable to shifting political climates and evolving legal philosophies.

By voting YES on Proposition 15, Texans have now enshrined parental rights directly into the Texas state constitution, ensuring that the foundational bond between parents and children is recognized, preserved, and protected under Texas law for future generations.

Key Effects of the Amendment:

Affirms a Fundamental Right: It explicitly recognizes that parents have the unique responsibility and the corresponding fundamental right to raise their children.



Preserves Existing Law: The amendment does not change the law. Instead, it protects long-recognized legal principles upheld for more than 150 years.



Protects State Sovereignty: Parental rights will now be protected under the Texas Constitution, ensuring that final decisions are made by Texas judges, not distant federal courts.



Strengthens Family Freedom: The amendment reinforces that the family is the fundamental unit of society and that parental responsibility begins at home.

Until last night, parental rights were not explicitly listed in any constitution anywhere in the United States. Texas is now the first state in the nation to adopt a constitutional amendment of this kind. The passage of Proposition 15 is expected to set a national precedent, encouraging other states to pursue similar measures to ensure families, not government institutions, remain at the center of children’s lives.

This historic vote is the culmination of years of advocacy, grassroots education, and unified action by parents, families, and organizations across the state.

Last night, Texans affirmed what has always been true: that parents know and love their children best.