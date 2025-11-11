Home NewsTexas Makes History as First State to Enshrine Parental Rights in Its Constitution Proposition 15 Affirmed by Texas Voters, Securing Parents as Primary Decision-Makers for Their Children
News

Texas Makes History as First State to Enshrine Parental Rights in Its Constitution Proposition 15 Affirmed by Texas Voters, Securing Parents as Primary Decision-Makers for Their Children

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Fort Worth, Texas — November 5, 2025 Texas families made history. With the approval of Proposition 15, Texas has become the first state in the nation to pass a Parental Rights Constitutional Amendment, formally affirming that parents, not the government, are the primary decision-makers responsible for the care, upbringing, and education of their children.

For decades, parental rights across the country have rested largely on judicial interpretation by unelected federal judges. Without explicit constitutional protection, those rights have remained vulnerable to shifting political climates and evolving legal philosophies.

By voting YES on Proposition 15, Texans have now enshrined parental rights directly into the Texas state constitution, ensuring that the foundational bond between parents and children is recognized, preserved, and protected under Texas law for future generations.

Key Effects of the Amendment:

  • Affirms a Fundamental Right: It explicitly recognizes that parents have the unique responsibility and the corresponding fundamental right to raise their children.
  • Preserves Existing Law: The amendment does not change the law. Instead, it protects long-recognized legal principles upheld for more than 150 years.
  • Protects State Sovereignty: Parental rights will now be protected under the Texas Constitution, ensuring that final decisions are made by Texas judges, not distant federal courts.
  • Strengthens Family Freedom: The amendment reinforces that the family is the fundamental unit of society and that parental responsibility begins at home.

Until last night, parental rights were not explicitly listed in any constitution anywhere in the United States. Texas is now the first state in the nation to adopt a constitutional amendment of this kind. The passage of Proposition 15 is expected to set a national precedent, encouraging other states to pursue similar measures to ensure families, not government institutions, remain at the center of children’s lives.

This historic vote is the culmination of years of advocacy, grassroots education, and unified action by parents, families, and organizations across the state.

Last night, Texans affirmed what has always been true: that parents know and love their children best.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Voters approve all 17 proposed amendments

MSC CRUISES SERVES AS TITLE SPONSOR FOR AUSTIN 2025 GRAND PRIX™, ANNOUNCES...

LIFE IN PRISON WITHOUT PAROLEFOR TEENWHO KILLED GIRLFRIEND’S GRANDMOTHER

Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock Accepts Request to Assist Texas Rangers in...

ICYMI: Texans Overwhelmingly Approve Statewide Constitutional Amendments Increasing Homestead Exemptions & Delivering...

MSC CRUISES SERVES AS TITLE SPONSOR FOR AUSTIN 2025 GRAND PRIX™, ANNOUNCES...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper