The Odor of Offense

This cooler weather is marvelous!

I have been soaking it up working in our yard and riding my bike more. My husband and I also enjoy taking long walks through our neighborhood, and needless to say, this weather is perfect for it.

But I am reminded of the time, a couple of summers ago, when the temps had been hovering in the upper 90’s, with several days in a row reaching100 degrees.

My hubby and I continued our daily walks, but waited as late as possible hoping for a cool breeze to come along.

We often extend our walks into other neighborhoods, such was the case one particularly hot and extremely humid evening. We normally try to be home by dark, and were pushing it as we hurried through a neighborhood across the highway from ours. There had been a soft breeze earlier, but by the time we headed out the air was still, and thick, and very soon both of us were dripping wet.

As we made our way down a familiar street we were approached by a man on an electric scooter who asked if we had lost a dog. We told him that we don’t own a dog, and turned to make our way home. But he insisted that we take a look at the pictures of the runaway pooch that he had placed in his fence.

So, I began to scroll through the photos in the fading sunlight. It was a little difficult to see the dog’s face behind the hurricane fence, but after a closer inspection it’s features became clearer, and sure enough, I recognized the mugshot of our neighbor’s older dog who lives behind us. He is a sweet little mutt, who loves to squeeze through tight spaces, an escape artist for sure.

Relieved, that he found the owner the man took off on the scooter, and encouraged us to follow him to his house just down the street. By the time we arrived his wife was carrying the Chihuahua mix and let him loose to run into my waiting arms.

Well, apparently the dog had an encounter with something VERY dead and was now wearing it all over his fur. I have owned pets for most of my life, but this had to be the worst “rolled in something dead smell” I have ever experienced.

The air was so still, almost choking, not even a hint of a breeze to carry the stench that was permeating from the old dog. While the nice couple were chatting and making small talk, sweat was pouring off of me as the dog proceeded to lick my face and nuzzle his head under my chin.

“Miserable” does not even come close to describing how I felt at that moment.

I bid a hasty “goodbye” to our new friends, told my hubby “we HAVE to leave now” and scoured the area for the quickest route back home.

My husband made a face when he got a whiff of the dog as I darted past him down the closest alley on a mission to return the precious cargo back to his own home. Quickly!

I am not ashamed to admit that we took every shortcut possible, crossing through peoples yards and driveways. All the while with “Mr. Stinky” perched most comfortably in my arms, licking the salt deposits off of my sweaty skin, and enjoying the ride immensely.

Very soon, we were able to deliver him to his owners who were so glad to have him back- at arms length.

The next evening I was relaxing in the back yard when I began thinking about the dog, and the priceless look on my face when I got a whiff of him, and I had to laugh out loud. I try to ask the Lord what I can learn from little adventures such as this, and He showed me an analogy in regards to offenses.

In Luke 17:1, Jesus tells us that offenses will come.

But we can choose whether we will receive them. We have a choice whether we will pick them up or just choose to leave them there.

You know, the dog did not know that his aroma was offensive. The whole time I was carrying him around he seemed oblivious to it.

The same can be true with us when we pick up an offense, we feel justified, even satisfied to tell someone what we think. Or let other’s know how offended we are at someone or something. To vent makes our flesh feel a release, yet it grieves the Holy Spirit in us.

To harbor anger at some one or something/circumstance, even at ourselves, will eventually change our attitudes, it can affect our health, and so on.

We may think we are doing just fine, but if we keep holding on to that offense, we will eventually become an angry person.

“How a man thinks in his heart so is he.” Proverbs 23:7

“Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks.” Luke 6:45

And it is a Biblical truth that our attitudes put off odors in the spiritual realm as well. Just like dead things attract flies in the natural, our decisions/attitudes/words/actions can attract demonic activity in the spiritual realm. It can “give place” or permission/opportunity for the devil to come into our lives and steal, kill and destroy.

On the other hand, a soul/heart who chooses to remain free from offense releases a sweet smelling aroma that is offensive to the devil. Satan hates a forgiving heart, a person who chooses to walk in love and extend mercy and forgive quickly.

You know, that dead smell on the dog was so offensive I couldn’t wait to get rid of him.

The Lord was showing me that a person who knows and understands how forgiven they are in Christ, they will automatically extend that forgiveness to others. And even if we do pick up an offense we cannot hold onto it for very long.

If we know the love of God, we will run to the Cross and lay that offense down at the feet of Jesus … who has already paid for it anyway … with His own blood.

It is very dangerous to make a habit of holding onto an offense or offenses, as we will become use to the smell of death, and our hearts will become hardened/desensitized/numb to the presence of God in our lives.

I believe we have all done this at one time or another in our walk with the Lord.

Nevertheless, praise God for His faithfulness to us and His promise to “never leave us, nor abandon us.” “He cannot deny Himself.”

The moment we repent/change our minds and run to Him, no matter how bad we think we smell … lol… the Lord is waiting with open arms to pick us up and His love covers a multitude of sins.

Don’t wait! Run home to the Father’s house!

“Good sense makes one slow to anger, and it is his glory to overlook an offense.” Proverbs 19:11

“Know this, my beloved brothers; let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger.” James 1:19

“Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.” Eph. 4:32

“For where jealousy and selfish ambition exist, there will be disorder and every vile practice.” James 3:16

“Hatred stirs up strife, but love covers all sins.” Proverbs 10:12

“For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” Romans 3:23

“Therefore be imitators of God as dear children. And walk in love, as Christ also has loved us and given Himself for us, an offering and a sacrifice to God for a sweet-smelling aroma.” Eph. 5:1

Contact Brenda Groves at: bkgroves1996@yahoo.com