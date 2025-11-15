The Alamo Cenotaph Restored & Rededicated

Veterans Day Ceremony Marks Cenotaph’s 85th Anniversary

SAN ANTONIO, TX – In a patriotic ceremony held on Veterans Day, the Texas General Land Office and Alamo Trust, Inc., rededicated the Spirit of Sacrifice monument, commonly known as the Alamo Cenotaph, following the completion of its vital preservation.

The event marked the 85th anniversary of the Cenotaph’s original dedication in 1940, which also took place on Veterans Day. The ceremony began with a tribute to the Alamo Defenders and today’s military heroes.

Texas Land Commissioner Dr. Dawn Buckingham commended the historic preservation effort that will ensure the Cenotaph stands proud and tall for generations to come.

“This granite monument stands as the headstone for all 189 courageous Defenders who gave their lives during that fateful 13-day siege and battle for independence. This Veterans Day, we pay tribute to the Alamo’s Defenders and the service of our veterans who remind us that the price of freedom is never free; it is fought for and preserved by the sacrifices of the men and women who selflessly serve our nation,” Commissioner Buckingham said.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., speaks at the Alamo Cenotaph Rededication Ceremony on Veterans Day

“The Cenotaph stands not only as a memorial to sacrifice, but as a living symbol of courage and unity that continues to inspire us today,” Alamo Trust, Inc., President and CEO Hope Andrade said. “The Cenotaph must always stand – right here, where it has always stood, as a permanent reminder of what this site represents.”

Over the past year, the State of Texas has preserved the Cenotaph in place. Crews replaced the monument’s aging brick infill, repaired the failing drainage system, and properly affixed the large marble stones that had shifted over time. Additionally, experts cleaned the marble stones and carvings using careful techniques like laser cleaning and steam cleaning. The highly-detailed cleaning restored the natural shimmer of the marble.

As part of the broader enhancements to Alamo Plaza, and in keeping with sculptor Pompeo Coppini’s original vision, the Cenotaph will soon be complemented by thoughtful landscaping and lighting, allowing it to be admired both day and night.

Photos and videos from Tuesday’s gathering are available in Alamo Trust Inc.’s digital asset kit.