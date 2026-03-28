DONATIONS NEEDED

Can you help us stock our “Brain Power” pantry? Items needed: bully sticks, pig ears, duck feet, chicken feet, yak chews, collagen chews and anything chewable!

Did you know that 15 minutes of mental stimulation can be as tiring for a dog as an hour-long walk?

In a busy shelter environment, enrichment is the best medicine we have. When a dog is focused on a Chicken Foot or a tough Yak Chew, their cortisol levels drop.

They stop worrying about the barking in the next kennel and start focusing on being a happy, occupied dog.

We want every one of our residents to be their best selves when they meet potential adopters. Enrichment helps them stay calm, happy, and ready to show off those goofy personalities we saw in our playgroup video!

Donations can be dropped off anytime during hours of operations!

below is a wish list :

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1R1U7PC5F303G…

Galveston County Animal Resource Center

3412 25th Ave N Texas City, TX

409-948-2485

www.gchd.org

Wednesday, & Friday: 12pm – 5pm

Tuesday & Thursday: 12pm – 6pm

Saturday: 10am – 5pm

(Closed Sunday & Monday)

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

To adopt, call 409-948-2485 or go online to gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County

animal resource center, 3412 Loop 197 North, Texas City.