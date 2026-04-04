Can you help us stock our “Brain Power” pantry? Items needed: bully sticks, pig ears, duck feet, chicken feet, yak chews, collagen chews and anything chewable!
Did you know that 15 minutes of mental stimulation can be as tiring for a dog as an hour-long walk?
In a busy shelter environment, enrichment is the best medicine we have. When a dog is focused on a Chicken Foot or a tough Yak Chew, their cortisol levels drop.
They stop worrying about the barking in the next kennel and start focusing on being a happy, occupied dog.
We want every one of our residents to be their best selves when they meet potential adopters. Enrichment helps them stay calm, happy, and ready to show off those goofy personalities we saw in our playgroup video!
Donations can be dropped off anytime during hours of operations!
below is a wish list :
https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1R1U7PC5F303G…
Galveston County Animal Resource Center
3412 25th Ave N Texas City, TX
409-948-2485
www.gchd.org
Wednesday, & Friday: 12pm – 5pm
Tuesday & Thursday: 12pm – 6pm
Saturday: 10am – 5pm
(Closed Sunday & Monday)
DONATIONS NEEDED
Can you help us stock our “Brain Power” pantry? Items needed: bully sticks, pig ears, duck feet, chicken feet, yak chews, collagen chews and anything chewable!