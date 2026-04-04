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Adopt a Pet

DONATIONS NEEDED

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Can you help us stock our “Brain Power” pantry? Items needed: bully sticks, pig ears, duck feet, chicken feet, yak chews, collagen chews and anything chewable!
Did you know that 15 minutes of mental stimulation can be as tiring for a dog as an hour-long walk?
In a busy shelter environment, enrichment is the best medicine we have. When a dog is focused on a Chicken Foot or a tough Yak Chew, their cortisol levels drop.
They stop worrying about the barking in the next kennel and start focusing on being a happy, occupied dog.
We want every one of our residents to be their best selves when they meet potential adopters. Enrichment helps them stay calm, happy, and ready to show off those goofy personalities we saw in our playgroup video!
Donations can be dropped off anytime during hours of operations!
below is a wish list :
https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1R1U7PC5F303G…
Galveston County Animal Resource Center
3412 25th Ave N Texas City, TX
409-948-2485
www.gchd.org
Wednesday, & Friday: 12pm – 5pm
Tuesday & Thursday: 12pm – 6pm
Saturday: 10am – 5pm
(Closed Sunday & Monday)

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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