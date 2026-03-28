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Galveston College announces presidential search finalists

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GALVESTON, Texas (March 26, 2026) –The Galveston College Board of Regents  announced the selection of two finalists for the president of Galveston College during a special meeting of the Galveston Community College District Board of Regents on March 25, 2026, held at the college’s main campus.

The two finalists are Chris Sullivan, J.D., and Tracee Watts, Ed.D. Sullivan is the vice president of Business Affairs, Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel of Angelina College in Lufkin and Watts is the senior vice president of Student Success and Advancement for Brazosport College in Brazosport.

“The Galveston College Board of Regents is pleased to announce that we have selected two finalists for the president of Galveston College,” said Carolyn L. Sunseri, chairperson of the GC Board of Regents. “We would like to thank the entire college community for their continued interest and support in the process to identify our next president. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank each member of the Presidential Search Committee for their exceptional insight, work and effort.”

Sullivan has served at Angelina College for the past 10 years and previously worked in Global Banking and Plant Operations of Finance at Ford Motor Company. He earned a Juris Doctorate from the University of Akron School of Law, a Master of Business Administration from The Ohio State University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Miami University.

Watts has served in higher education for more than 20 years and previously served as the vice president for College Advancement and Enrollment at Brazosport College. She earned a Doctor of Education degree from Kansas State University, a Master of Organizational Leadership degree from Evangel University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Evangel University.

Public forums for the GC presidential finalists will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2026 in the Seibel Wing on the college’s main campus, located at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston.

Each finalist will participate in a one-and-a-half-hour forum. Watts’ forum is scheduled for April 14, from 8-9:30 a.m., and Sullivan’s forum is scheduled on the same day from 3-4:30 p.m.

The forums are open to all faculty, staff, students and members of the public. Both sessions will be livestreamed via Zoom.

Zoom links, additional details and information for the forums will be available at GC’s Presidential Search website at https://gc.edu/presidential-search-2025/index.php.

Attendees will be asked to provide feedback on each candidate through a survey and the information gathered from the survey will be shared with the GC Board of Regents.

For more information about the presidential search, contact ACCT Search Co-Consultants Susan Moore-Fontenot by email at smfontenot@gmail.com, or call 832-597-4951, or Bill Holda, Ed.D. at wmholda@gmail.com, or 903-987-3332.

ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic, workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.

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