Dickinson alum and University of Texas guard Tramon Mark delivered a game-high 29 points and crossed the 2,000-point mark for his career, yet it wasn’t enough to help the 11th-seed Longhorns in a last-second 79-77 loss to second-seed Purdue on Thursday night. The game was Mark’s final game in a college uniform, as he will await to begin his future as a professional later this year.
Tramon Mark delivered a game-high 29 points and crossed the 2,000-point mark for his career
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Dickinson alum and University of Texas guard Tramon Mark delivered a game-high 29 points and crossed the 2,000-point mark for his career, yet it wasn’t enough to help the 11th-seed Longhorns in a last-second 79-77 loss to second-seed Purdue on Thursday night. The game was Mark’s final game in a college uniform, as he will await to begin his future as a professional later this year.
Dickinson alum and University of Texas guard Tramon Mark delivered a game-high 29 points and crossed the 2,000-point mark for his career, yet it wasn’t enough to help the 11th-seed Longhorns in a last-second 79-77 loss to second-seed Purdue on Thursday night. The game was Mark’s final game in a college uniform, as he will await to begin his future as a professional later this year.