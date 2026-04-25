Hitchcock ISD is proud to celebrate TWO Lady Bulldogs who have been named to the THSCA Super Elite Team – Class 3A… one of the highest honors in Texas high school basketball.

Kimora Carroll – MVP

Taryl Jones – Super Elite Team Selection

This recognition is not given lightly. It is selected by the Texas High School Coaches Association—made up of respected coaches across the state who know the game, study the talent, and recognize true impact on the court.

To be named to this team means you are among the very best in Texas.