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Three scholarships created by UH-Clear Lake for new undergrads

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HOUSTON —  The University of Houston-Clear Lake has created three new scholarships that broaden the university’s ongoing efforts to make college affordable for students.

 The 3-Step Orientation Scholarships provide up to $1,000 to eligible students who attend orientation and then complete advising requirements on time. Eligible students are newly admitted first-year and transfer undergrads starting in either summer or fall 2026. They also must enroll in at least 6 semester credit hours and maintain that enrollment through the official University Census Day when official enrollment counts for the semester are recorded.

 “The 3-Step Orientation Scholarships are designed to make the transition to UHCL more affordable, accessible, and impactful for our incoming students,” said Tyler Hall, Director of Orientation and New Student Programs. “First-year and transfer students who complete their admission and enrollment requirements early build momentum before their first semester even begins, and these scholarships serve as an investment in their success from day one.”

 UHCL continues to provide an excellent return on a student’s investment, ranking 11th on the 2026 list of Best Value Colleges in Texas.  Annual cost of attendance is $10,018 for in-state students and $26,698 for out-of-state students, and a total of more than $26.6 million in financial aid was awarded in 2025. Nearly nine out of every 10 graduates either land a job or start graduate school within a year of earning a UHCL undergraduate degree.

 As the name indicates, the scholarships are tied to UHCL’s New Student Orientation programs that help students transition smoothly into college life. No formal scholarship application form is required. The scholarships are open to admitted students who fulfill the requirements for each:

  •  Step 1: Orientation Launchpad Scholarship, $250 
    Open to students who complete the mandatory Orientation Launchpad modules and submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by April 25.
  • Step 2: Admitted Student Day Scholarship, $500 
    Open to students who fulfill the requirements of Step 1 plus register for and attend Admitted Students Day on April 25; clear any registration hold on their account; and meet with an academic advisor and enroll in at least 6 semester credit hours for either summer 2026 or Fall 2026.
  • Step 3: New Student Orientation Scholarship, $250 
    Open to students who fulfill the requirements of Step 1 plus submit their FAFSA; meet with their advisor and enroll in at least 6 credit hours; and attend either of UHCL’s Orientation sessions on June 9 or June 26.


For details about how to qualify for and obtain the 3-Step Orientation Scholarships, contact the Office of Financial Aid at uhcl_fao@uhcl.edu or 281-283-2480. 

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-UHCL-

About the University of Houston-Clear Lake

Founded in 1974, the University of Houston-Clear Lake is a public, regional comprehensive university located on a 524-acre wildlife and nature preserve near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in the Houston Bay Area. In addition to its Clear Lake campus, UHCL has educational locations in Pearland and the Texas Medical Center. UHCL offers a wide range of more than 80 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degree programs across its four colleges. These academic programs are designed to equip students with the essential skills and knowledge for success in a dynamic global environment.

With an engaged alumni network of over 83,000, UHCL graduates have generated an estimated $995.9 million in added income for the regional economy, according to a recent economic impact study. These alumni are a testament to the university’s significant role in the greater Houston metropolitan area.

For more information, visit uhcl.edu.

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