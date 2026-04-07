Home NewsLifestyleAdviceUPS kept my $400 after damaging my computer — can it do that?
Advice

UPS kept my $400 after damaging my computer — can it do that?

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Illustration by Dustin Elliott

Vaughn Warriner’s Apple computer gets damaged in transit when he sends it his granddaughter. Now UPS is refusing his $400 claim. Can it do that?

Q: I shipped my old 27” iMac to my granddaughter through the UPS Store. UPS lost it.

I had purchased $400 of declared value coverage and paid $53 for shipping. UPS told me to file a claim directly online which I did.

UPS asked for the serial number, proof of value, and even the original Apple purchase receipt from 2015. I provided all of it.

UPS then asked for the serial number. Then it asked for proof of value. Then it asked me for the original Apple purchase receipt from 2015. Finally, UPS asked me to provide the serial number of the computer. I provided all of it.

Then it asked me to upload everything again. The UPS site is confusing and seems designed to make me give up.

I spent hours on the phone and online chat with UPS and got nowhere. I’ve tried contacting the UPS executives on your site, but they have not responded. After five months of back and forth, UPS still refused to pay. Can you help me recover my money? — Vaughn Warriner, Irvine, Calif.

A: You bought UPS’ “declared value coverage,” which is UPS’ maximum liability if a package is lost or damaged. In theory, it’s supposed to reimburse you for the item’s actual worth, up to the declared value.

In practice, as you discovered, UPS makes the process so bureaucratic that many customers walk away. It demands serial numbers, receipts, invoices, and repeated uploads. 

UPS should have offered a way to file your claim quickly, and only once. I’ve seen this kind of thing before, and you’re absolutely right, the bureaucracy makes it look like they’re trying to make you give up. But you didn’t.

You did everything right: you saved the box, kept receipts, and even dug up a 10-year-old Apple invoice. Reaching out to a UPS executive should have worked. I list the names, numbers and emails of the UPS executives on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org.

Your case is a reminder of two things. First, if you declare a value, be prepared to prove it with receipts, serial numbers, and documentation. Second, persistence pays. UPS’ claim system may be confusing by design, but if you keep pushing — and bring in a consumer advocate when necessary — you can get what you paid for.

When I contacted UPS, it reviewed your case and agreed to pay $453 — the $400 declared value plus $53 for shipping. 

Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy (https://elliottadvocacy.org), a nonprofit organization that helps consumers solve their problems. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help by contacting him at https://elliottadvocacy.org/help/

© 2026 Christopher Elliott.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

My milk frother quit just after the warranty expired. What are my...

StubHub said it sent my UFC tickets — but I never received...

This Frigidaire refrigerator keeps breaking — but the company refuses to replace...

H&R Block made a mistake on my taxes. Why won’t it help...

GE keeps fixing my fridge, but it won’t stay fixed – what...

Will StubHub’s Fan Protect promise protect me when I can’t see Jason...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper