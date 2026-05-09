Home NewsAgriLife Extension program to focus on product selection, use for plant species management in ponds
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AgriLife Extension program to focus on product selection, use for plant species management in ponds

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May 5, 2026 – by Sarah Fuller

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present a webinar, “Aquatic Vegetation Herbicides and Application,” on May 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. The event is a component of the agency’s AquaExtension programming.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present a webinar, “Aquatic Vegetation Herbicides and Application,” on May 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. (Sam Craft/Texas A&M AgriLife)

The cost is $35, and registration is required at tx.ag/AquaticHerbicides. Following registration, an email will be sent with instructions to access the webinar. All registrants will receive a link to the recorded webinar, available for one month, even if they cannot attend live.

One general Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education unit is available for pesticide applicator license holders who attend.

The event’s speaker is Brittany Chesser, AgriLife Extension aquatic vegetation program specialist and lead diagnostic scientist at the Texas A&M AgriLife Aquatic Diagnostics Laboratory, Bryan-College Station.

Given the many herbicide options available on the market, it is often difficult for pond owners to select the correct product for particular plant species, Chesser said.

This webinar will provide participants with the knowledge needed to correctly select and apply the best herbicide for specific plant species and pond use.

Webinar to focus on selection and application

The webinar will cover:

  • The 15 approved aquatic herbicides available on the market.
  • Herbicide-use restrictions and other considerations.
  • The difference between systemic and contact herbicides, as well as when to use each type.
  • Application techniques and timing for nuisance aquatic vegetation control.

“This webinar will help sharpen your aquatic applicator knowledge, saving time, money and labor by ensuring the right herbicide is selected and applied correctly for the situation,” she said.

A 30-minute Q&A session will conclude the webinar.

Webinar package available for 2026

This webinar is supported by Alligare, one of America’s largest herbicide companies, and is part of a 10-month expert series that provides pond owners and managers with up-to-date, scientific information related to maintaining pond health and productivity.

A 2026 Aquatic Webinar Series Bundle is available for $280 for individuals who would like to register for all webinars throughout the year. The bundle also includes recordings of the previous 2026 webinars. Purchase the webinar bundle at tx.ag/WebinarBundle26.

For more information, contact Chesser at brittany.chesser@ag.tamu.edu.

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