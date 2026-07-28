Home NewsCommunityElections - VotingElection Security Update from Texas Secretary of State Nelson 
Elections - Voting

Election Security Update from Texas Secretary of State Nelson 

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

AUSTIN — As she concludes her final week in office, Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson today gave updates on key election programs ahead of the November election. 

“Election integrity is a cornerstone of my work as Secretary of State. These updates are a reflection of just some of the work our office has done to further security in the last three years, and they will continue to help protect Texas elections for years to come,” said Secretary Nelson.  

Election Security Assessments: The Office of the Texas Secretary of State has kicked off the program to review security protocols for each of Texas’ 254 counties. This includes reviews of physical security such as storage facilities, polling locations, and central counting stations, in addition to information technology security.   

“The best way to ensure election security is not for counties to act alone,” said Secretary Nelson. “Instead, the state and counties are partnering together to review critical systems, utilize best practices and benefit from high-level expertise.”  

This initiative is funded by an $8 million appropriation from the Legislature. This is the first time a similar assessment has been performed since 2019.  

Commercial Mailboxes: Under Texas law, voter registrations must be associated with a voter’s physical residence. While P.O. and similar boxes may be used for mailing addresses, the address tied to the registration itself must reflect the residence.  

As part of the agency’s voter list maintenance efforts, the Secretary of State’s Elections Division reviewed the statewide voter registration database for the use of commercial mailboxes listed in place of residence. The office found that 8537 registrations are tied to 1069 addresses which are likely commercial addresses.   

These registrations have been identified and will be sent to counties to review and investigate. 

“Maintaining voter rolls requires continual review,” said Secretary Nelson. “We are working with counties to make sure they can take action on registrations tied to commercial mailboxes in order to prevent fraud and voter confusion ahead of the November Election.”  

Military & Overseas Ballots: Thanks to an appropriation of almost $1 million from the Legislature, the Office of the Secretary of State is moving forward with a secure military ballot option to make it easier for our deployed service personnel to participate in our elections.  

“Our military members protect our freedoms; we should do what we can to protect theirs,” said Secretary Nelson. “This November, we will be able to offer additional ways for military and overseas voters to securely receive their ballots and exercise just one of the rights they fight to protect.”  

Each election security initiative conducted by the Office of the Texas Secretary of State is to ensure Texan votes are secure.    

To learn more about Texas’ voting processes and to prepare for the polls, Texans can visit VoteTexas.gov, the state’s official voting resource. 



Texas America 250

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Texas Aquaculture Association Endorses Nate Sheets for Texas Agriculture Commissioner

Political Advertisement

WADE JOHNSON FOR COMMISSIONER AT LARGE

Sanchez Brings Humor and Heart to Galveston Republican Women’s Meeting

SKILLED TRADES: THE NEW SAFE HAVEN

Your Vote, Your Island: Galveston Election Forums Recap

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper