The Rogue Fencers Guild, a local fencing organization, held its summer tournament, The Curse of Capistrano in the gym of the Alvin Recreation Center, Saturday, July 25. The tournament consisted of four events, senior mixed foil, senior mixed sabre, senior adaptive mixed epee and senior blind mixed epee.

There are three disciplines in modern fencing: foil epee and sabre. Each plays by different rules and has its own variations on equipment used. In fencing, mixed events are open to any gender. Senior events (for this fencing year) are open to fencers born in 2012 or earlier. It is basically a teen and adult category.

Ethan Bui of the Fort Bend Fencing Academy won the foil competition. Constantin Micu of Dickinson, a member of the Rogue Fencers Guild and Dragonheart Fencing Academy out of Katy, placed second. Reagan Tornberg and Samantha Kelling, both from Space City Fencing Academy in Houston, tied for third.

David Lloyd of League City, a member of the Texas A&M club and the Rogue Fencers Guild, won the sabre competition. Aiden Rideout from University of North Texas Fencing placed second. Constantin Micu and Sammy Godfrey of Alabama, who is not affiliated with a club, tied for third.

Bui and Lloyd each won trophy swords for their respective victories. Lloy earned an E2026 from USA Fencing for his win. Bui was already rated E2026.

The Adaptive epee event was open to fencers with an intellectual or developmental disability. Jeremy Fox took first place and David Thibodeaux came in second. They were the only competitors in this event. Both are from the Deer Park Pirates, a chapter of the Rogue Fencers Guild for fencers with an IDD. This was the first fencing tournament in this part of Texas to host such an event.

The Blind epee competition was won by Heidy Tran of Dickinson. Kayleigh Joiner of Friendswood took second. Kayla Sturgill of Pearland came in third.. All are members of the Bay Area Buccaneers, the Rogue Fencers Guilld’s chapter for blind or visually impaired fencing. The Guild has hosted about a half dozen tournaments that included events for blind fencers.

The Guild offers weekday evening classes through the parks and recreation departments of Deer Park, Alvin and League City and holds Monday evening classes at the O’Connell School in Galveston. Monday afternoon classes viaTexas City Recreation and Tourism Department will be held starting August 3 at Carver Park if interest is shown.

The Rogue Fencers Guild’s next tournament will be the Red Court, an epee tournament for multiple age groups, to be held in the gym of the League City Community Center on October 3.

For more information you may contact John Trojanowski at john@trojanowski.com