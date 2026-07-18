Former Clear Creek alum Tevin Jones continues his career revival in the Canadian Football League. Jones, who plays with the Calgary Stampeders, leads the league with an average of 20 yards per reception and has scored touchdowns in three of his previous four games entering Week 7 of the regular season.
Tevin Jones continues his career revival in the Canadian Football League
13
Former Clear Creek alum Tevin Jones continues his career revival in the Canadian Football League. Jones, who plays with the Calgary Stampeders, leads the league with an average of 20 yards per reception and has scored touchdowns in three of his previous four games entering Week 7 of the regular season.
Former Clear Creek alum Tevin Jones continues his career revival in the Canadian Football League. Jones, who plays with the Calgary Stampeders, leads the league with an average of 20 yards per reception and has scored touchdowns in three of his previous four games entering Week 7 of the regular season.