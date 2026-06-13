La Marque quarterback Aaron “Duce” Walker stood out while attending the Texas A&M Football Camp. Walker, who threw for 2,743 yards in 2025, begins his junior season with the Cougars after helping La Marque record its first 10-win season since 2014.
Aaron “Duce” Walker stood out while attending the Texas A&M Football Camp
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La Marque quarterback Aaron “Duce” Walker stood out while attending the Texas A&M Football Camp. Walker, who threw for 2,743 yards in 2025, begins his junior season with the Cougars after helping La Marque record its first 10-win season since 2014.
La Marque quarterback Aaron “Duce” Walker stood out while attending the Texas A&M Football Camp. Walker, who threw for 2,743 yards in 2025, begins his junior season with the Cougars after helping La Marque record its first 10-win season since 2014.