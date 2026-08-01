Hands-On Learning for Santa Fe ISD student athletic trainers

Thursday night was all about hands-on learning for our Santa Fe ISD student athletic trainers.

Dr. Vakil, our Sports Medicine doctor with Methodist and the Santa Fe Fire & Rescue EMS team, joined our students for an interactive training focused on emergency response on the field. Coach Franklin volunteered to play the role of the injured athlete as students learned how to properly stabilize an injured player and safely transfer them onto a backboard.

These real-world experiences help prepare our student trainers to respond with confidence when every second counts during the upcoming sports season.

Thank you to Leesa Verdone and Jonathan Utsey for coordinating this training! Thanks to Coach Franklin for trusting these students and being a good sport! And a big thanks to Dr. V and Santa Fe Fire & Rescue for investing your time and expertise in our students. Your partnership is helping set the next generation of athletic trainers up for success!