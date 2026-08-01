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Hands-On Learning for Santa Fe ISD student athletic trainers

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

Thursday night was all about hands-on learning for our Santa Fe ISD student athletic trainers.

Dr. Vakil, our Sports Medicine doctor with Methodist and the Santa Fe Fire & Rescue EMS team, joined our students for an interactive training focused on emergency response on the field. Coach Franklin volunteered to play the role of the injured athlete as students learned how to properly stabilize an injured player and safely transfer them onto a backboard.

These real-world experiences help prepare our student trainers to respond with confidence when every second counts during the upcoming sports season.

Thank you to Leesa Verdone and Jonathan Utsey for coordinating this training! Thanks to Coach Franklin for trusting these students and being a good sport! And a big thanks to Dr. V and Santa Fe Fire & Rescue for investing your time and expertise in our students. Your partnership is helping set the next generation of athletic trainers up for success!

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

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