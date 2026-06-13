Summer usually means visiting camps. Dickinson running back Cedric Brown is among many local talents who have gone camping, having visited the University of Houston’s camp. He will use what he learned when the Gators begin the 2026 season in late August.
Cedric Brown is among many local talents
9
Summer usually means visiting camps. Dickinson running back Cedric Brown is among many local talents who have gone camping, having visited the University of Houston’s camp. He will use what he learned when the Gators begin the 2026 season in late August.
Summer usually means visiting camps. Dickinson running back Cedric Brown is among many local talents who have gone camping, having visited the University of Houston’s camp. He will use what he learned when the Gators begin the 2026 season in late August.