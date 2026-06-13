Fishing Forecast

Galveston fishing is producing great catches, with red snapper (averaging 12-15 lbs) and redfish leading the charge. Target back lakes, marshes, and flats using live or imitation shrimp and soft plastics under popping corks.
Key conditions and fishing updates for the week include: Current Conditions
- Water Temperatures: Holding comfortably in the low 80°F range.
- Marine Conditions: Expect mild winds and occasional chances of passing
showers, so checking a Galveston Marine Forecast before heading out is highly
recommended.
- Tides: Higher tides are allowing better access to shallow feeding zones.
Where and What to Target
- Inshore (Bays & Marshes): The speckled trout bite is strong over shell beds.
Redfish and black drum are active near drains and flats.
- Jetties: Good numbers of sheepshead (on live shrimp) and keeper drum (on
dead shrimp) are holding around 15–20 feet of water.
- Offshore: The Red Snapper season is in full swing with steady catches of
quality fish.
If you tell me what type of boat (or if you are wade fishing) and how much time
you have, I can help tailor your lure and location strategy to maximize your
catch.