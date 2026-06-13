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Fishing Forecast

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Galveston fishing is producing great catches, with red snapper (averaging 12-15 lbs) and redfish leading the charge. Target back lakes, marshes, and flats using live or imitation shrimp and soft plastics under popping corks.
Key conditions and fishing updates for the week include: Current Conditions

  • Water Temperatures: Holding comfortably in the low 80°F range.
  • Marine Conditions: Expect mild winds and occasional chances of passing
    showers, so checking a Galveston Marine Forecast before heading out is highly
    recommended.
  • Tides: Higher tides are allowing better access to shallow feeding zones.
    Where and What to Target
  • Inshore (Bays & Marshes): The speckled trout bite is strong over shell beds.
    Redfish and black drum are active near drains and flats.
  • Jetties: Good numbers of sheepshead (on live shrimp) and keeper drum (on
    dead shrimp) are holding around 15–20 feet of water.
  • Offshore: The Red Snapper season is in full swing with steady catches of
    quality fish.
    If you tell me what type of boat (or if you are wade fishing) and how much time
    you have, I can help tailor your lure and location strategy to maximize your
    catch.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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