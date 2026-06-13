MEET ANGEL!
Angel is a 10-month-old Labrador Retriever looking for a forever home to call her own. This dog-friendly girl is full
of energy, loves to play, and has the sweetest personality. Whether she’s making new friends or soaking up attention,
Angel brings joy wherever she goes. She’s ready to leave shelter life behind and find a family who will love her as much
as she’ll love them.
ADOPTION DETAILS
Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.
PET-OF-THE-WEEK COSTS
Adoptions include rabies vaccination, neutering and microchipping. Senior citizens can adopt a senior pet for only $20.
To adopt, call 409-948-2485 or go online to gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County
animal resource center, 3412 25th North, Texas City.
Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on
www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
DOG OF THE WEEK
MEET ANGEL!