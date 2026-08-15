Home NewsCommunityAdopt A PetFor August 18th – 22nd   the pets of the week are Siri and Ember
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For August 18th – 22nd   the pets of the week are Siri and Ember

by Publisher
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Say hello to Siri, a sweet 5 year old Domestic Shorthair tabby with a little something extra—extra toes and extra love to give! Siri is a polydactyl girl, meaning she’s got adorable bonus toes, but her biggest feature is her affectionate personality. She loves people and is always ready for pets, attention, and plenty of companionship. If you’re looking for a unique girl with extra toes and an extra big heart, Siri is ready to answer the call!

Meet Ember, a wonderful 4 year old Australian Kelpie mix who truly has it all! She is affectionate, gentle, and absolutely loves people and other dogs. Whether she’s hanging out with a group or enjoying one on one time with her favorite person, Ember is happy just to be included. She’s gentle enough to be a wonderful family companion and great with kids. If you’re looking for a sweet, loving girl who fits right in wherever she goes, Ember is ready to meet you!

Siri and Ember will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday August 18th – 22nd 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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