Say hello to Siri, a sweet 5 year old Domestic Shorthair tabby with a little something extra—extra toes and extra love to give! Siri is a polydactyl girl, meaning she’s got adorable bonus toes, but her biggest feature is her affectionate personality. She loves people and is always ready for pets, attention, and plenty of companionship. If you’re looking for a unique girl with extra toes and an extra big heart, Siri is ready to answer the call!

Meet Ember, a wonderful 4 year old Australian Kelpie mix who truly has it all! She is affectionate, gentle, and absolutely loves people and other dogs. Whether she’s hanging out with a group or enjoying one on one time with her favorite person, Ember is happy just to be included. She’s gentle enough to be a wonderful family companion and great with kids. If you’re looking for a sweet, loving girl who fits right in wherever she goes, Ember is ready to meet you!

Siri and Ember will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday August 18th – 22nd 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org . These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.