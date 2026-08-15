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Service Academy Day

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comments

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Attending one of our nation’s military academies is a combination of honor, challenge and service. After four years of college interwoven with military training, young people graduate with a traditional degree and are commissioned as officers in the United States military. ROTC offers another path to a commission, letting a student earn the same degree at a traditional college while training as an officer alongside it. Each path has its own admissions process — the academies, notably, also require a nomination, often from a member of Congress, in addition to the usual academic, physical, and medical requirements. 

If you are interested in serving our nation, or you know of someone who is in 8th through 12th grade that is interested, please mark your calendars for Saturday, August 22. 

Congressman Weber’s office is hosting its annual Service Academy Day at the College of the Mainland Corporate Training Center in Texas City. The day begins at 8:00 a.m., and students will learn more about taking the first steps toward becoming one of our nation’s future military leaders. 

The nation’s service academies: the United States Military Academy (West Point), the United States Naval Academy, the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Coast Guard Academy, and the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

Thank you from The Post Newspaper for your interest in serving in the United States military!

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

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