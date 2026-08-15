TEXAS CITY, TX – Get ready for a night of great music under the stars! Gary Kyle will take the stage at Texas City’s 6th Street Community Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 15, as the City’s concert series continues.
With millions of streams across music platforms and multiple singles that have reached the Top 20, Kyle brings a sound and energy that music fans won’t want to miss.
The free concert will be held from 7-9 p.m. at the 6th Street Community Plaza, located at 718 6th Street. Guests are invited to bring their chairs, relax under the stars and enjoy an evening of live music.
Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to attend.
Since its grand opening by the Texas City Economic Development Corporation, the 6th Street Community Plaza has become a Texas City destination for entertainment and family fun. The venue includes a performance stage, a food truck park, a playground, a dog parkand a splash pad.
This weekend’s concert is part of the Plaza’s ongoing concert series, which brings a variety of live music performances and community events to the heart of Texas City throughout the year.
For more information, visit the City of Texas City’s social media channels or website at www.texascitytx.gov.
Gary Kyle to perform free weekend concert
TEXAS CITY, TX – Get ready for a night of great music under the stars! Gary Kyle will take the stage at Texas City’s 6th Street Community Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 15, as the City’s concert series continues.