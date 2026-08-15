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Gary Kyle to perform free weekend concert

by Publisher
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TEXAS CITY, TX – Get ready for a night of great music under the stars! Gary Kyle will take the stage at Texas City’s 6th Street Community Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 15, as the City’s concert series continues.
With millions of streams across music platforms and multiple singles that have reached the Top 20, Kyle brings a sound and energy that music fans won’t want to miss.
The free concert will be held from 7-9 p.m. at the 6th Street Community Plaza, located at 718 6th Street. Guests are invited to bring their chairs, relax under the stars and enjoy an evening of live music.
Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to attend.
Since its grand opening by the Texas City Economic Development Corporation, the 6th Street Community Plaza has become a Texas City destination for entertainment and family fun. The venue includes a performance stage, a food truck park, a playground, a dog parkand a splash pad.
This weekend’s concert is part of the Plaza’s ongoing concert series, which brings a variety of live music performances and community events to the heart of Texas City throughout the year.
For more information, visit the City of Texas City’s social media channels or website at www.texascitytx.gov.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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