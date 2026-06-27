Traditions Live On

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Sacred Heart Church and the surrounding city block in Galveston were once again transformed into a celebration rooted in the traditions of Aci Trezza, Italy, home to the Parish of San Giovanni Battista. Like Galveston, Aci Trezza is a small seaside village in Sicily whose history and economy have long been tied to the maritime industry, particularly fishing.

Since 1957, the labor of love begun by three cousins—Angelina Tropea, Grace Lofaro, and Lucia Fichera—has come to life each year. The three women, all immigrants from the Sicilian seaside village, brought their cherished traditions to Galveston by commissioning a statue of Saint John the Baptist, modeled after the one they remembered from their childhood.

The statue of San Giovanni Battista, crafted by an Italian sculptor, is the centerpiece of the celebration, which begins with Mass. This year’s Mass was celebrated by Archbishop Joe Vásquez. Although he is not of Italian descent, he expressed his pride in seeing this rich cultural tradition continue.

In his homily, he emphasized the spirit of service exemplified by John the Baptist.

“St. John the Baptist was called to serve, just as each one of us is called to serve,” said Vásquez.

The Mass was a joyful celebration, with the participation of the Knights of Columbus, some traveling from as far away as La Porte to take part in the festivities.

Members of the families of the three founding women of Galveston’s La Festa di San Giovanni Battista participated in many of the lay roles during the Mass. The celebration culminated with the statue being hoisted onto the shoulders of family members and carried in procession through the church and into the surrounding neighborhood. The event’s red and yellow decorations reflected the traditional colors of the Sicilian flag.

Fireworks capped off the celebration in the church parking lot, while the Galveston Fire Department remained on hand as a safety precaution.

Although Galveston’s celebration is not as elaborate as those held in Aci Trezza, it continues to bring smiles and a spirit of joy as the community comes together to celebrate both its cultural heritage and its faith. For nearly seven decades, the festival has served as a reminder that traditions carried across an ocean can continue to unite generations through faith, family, and community.