ROTARY CLUB OF GALVESTON ISLAND LAUNCHES 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS

GALVESTON, Texas (Aug. 6, 2026) – The Rotary Club of Galveston Island celebrated

its 50th Anniversary by unveiling a 50th Anniversary logo and a list of community service

projects to commemorate the milestone at its weekly meeting on July 28 at The San

Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center in Galveston.

“The Rotary Club of Galveston Island’s 50th Anniversary is the perfect time to get back

to our roots of service above self and helping the community through a variety of service

projects,” said Rotary Club of Galveston Island President Kelley Delesandri. “As part of

our anniversary celebration, we’re expanding opportunities to serve, connect and make

a difference across Galveston. We can’t wait to get started.”

During the meeting, Rotary Treasurer Eddie Walsh talked about the first half century of

the club and how it has donated more than $1 million to community projects over the

years.

Among the invited guests was founding board member John Maisel, who reminisced

about the first years of the club.

“Rotary is a way of life, not a club membership,” Maisel said. “If you honor the principles

of Rotary, you have a great life. There are some aggressive plans for this anniversary

year. It’s nice to see young, innovative minds coming up in Rotary.

In July, the Rotary Club of Galveston Island installed Delesandri as its new president.

She announced Jackson Almon as president-elect and introduced the club’s officers for

the 2026-27 year.

The officers are Marks Chowning, secretary; Eddie Walsh, treasurer; Janyce Grizzle,

sergeant-at-arms; Leon Kaplan, director of membership; Vince Lorefice, director of

community service; Chris Meyers, director of communications; Blake Horton, director of

fundraising; and Katherine Hughes, Rotary Foundation chair.

The Rotary Club of Galveston Island meets every Tuesday at noon at The San Luis

Resort, Spa and Conference Center in Galveston.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Galveston Island or how to become a

member, please call 409-789-1987, or visit https://islandrotary.com/.

About the Rotary Club of Galveston Island

The Rotary Club of Galveston Island was founded on July 19, 1976, as the first Rotary

Club of the Bicentennial and it is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year. The original

Rotary Club of Chicago was formed by Paul Harris on Feb. 23, 1905. Today, Rotary has

more than 45,000 clubs and 1.2 million members worldwide. Its mission is to provide

service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and

peace through fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.

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CUTLINE 1:

New Rotary Club of Galveston Island President Kelley Delesandri announced a list of

community service projects and events Rotary will be undertaking in the next year

during a 50th anniversary celebration luncheon on July 28, 2026, at The San Luis

Resort, Spa and Conference Center in Galveston.



CUTLINE 2:

The Rotary Club of Galveston Island members celebrated the club’s 50th anniversary

during its weekly meeting on July 28, 2026, at The San Luis Resort, Spa and

Conference Center in Galveston. Rotary Club of Galveston Island members, from left to

right, Mayor John Paul Listowski, Vince Lorefice, Kendall Childs, Michelle Beckwith,

Rotary Club President Kelley Delesandri, Janese Maricelli, Ed Chrnko Salas and Leon

Kaplan.