ROTARY CLUB OF GALVESTON ISLAND LAUNCHES 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS

GALVESTON, Texas (Aug. 6, 2026) – The Rotary Club of Galveston Island celebrated
its 50th Anniversary by unveiling a 50th Anniversary logo and a list of community service
projects to commemorate the milestone at its weekly meeting on July 28 at The San
Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center in Galveston.
“The Rotary Club of Galveston Island’s 50th Anniversary is the perfect time to get back
to our roots of service above self and helping the community through a variety of service
projects,” said Rotary Club of Galveston Island President Kelley Delesandri. “As part of
our anniversary celebration, we’re expanding opportunities to serve, connect and make
a difference across Galveston. We can’t wait to get started.”
During the meeting, Rotary Treasurer Eddie Walsh talked about the first half century of
the club and how it has donated more than $1 million to community projects over the
years.
Among the invited guests was founding board member John Maisel, who reminisced
about the first years of the club.
“Rotary is a way of life, not a club membership,” Maisel said. “If you honor the principles
of Rotary, you have a great life. There are some aggressive plans for this anniversary
year. It’s nice to see young, innovative minds coming up in Rotary.
In July, the Rotary Club of Galveston Island installed Delesandri as its new president.
She announced Jackson Almon as president-elect and introduced the club’s officers for
the 2026-27 year.
The officers are Marks Chowning, secretary; Eddie Walsh, treasurer; Janyce Grizzle,
sergeant-at-arms; Leon Kaplan, director of membership; Vince Lorefice, director of
community service; Chris Meyers, director of communications; Blake Horton, director of
fundraising; and Katherine Hughes, Rotary Foundation chair.
The Rotary Club of Galveston Island meets every Tuesday at noon at The San Luis
Resort, Spa and Conference Center in Galveston.
For more information about the Rotary Club of Galveston Island or how to become a
member, please call 409-789-1987, or visit https://islandrotary.com/.
About the Rotary Club of Galveston Island
The Rotary Club of Galveston Island was founded on July 19, 1976, as the first Rotary
Club of the Bicentennial and it is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year. The original
Rotary Club of Chicago was formed by Paul Harris on Feb. 23, 1905. Today, Rotary has
more than 45,000 clubs and 1.2 million members worldwide. Its mission is to provide
service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and
peace through fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.
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CUTLINE 1:
New Rotary Club of Galveston Island President Kelley Delesandri announced a list of
community service projects and events Rotary will be undertaking in the next year
during a 50th anniversary celebration luncheon on July 28, 2026, at The San Luis
Resort, Spa and Conference Center in Galveston.
CUTLINE 2:
The Rotary Club of Galveston Island members celebrated the club’s 50th anniversary
during its weekly meeting on July 28, 2026, at The San Luis Resort, Spa and
Conference Center in Galveston. Rotary Club of Galveston Island members, from left to
right, Mayor John Paul Listowski, Vince Lorefice, Kendall Childs, Michelle Beckwith,
Rotary Club President Kelley Delesandri, Janese Maricelli, Ed Chrnko Salas and Leon
Kaplan.