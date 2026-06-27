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War Heroes Among Us

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comments

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

“We were saving lives from enemy fire.”

That’s how Frank Urbanic sums up his years as a combat pilot — simply, and without hesitation. At 92, he still carries his military posture, though with a relaxed spirit when he speaks of his service to this nation.

Urbanic flew 248 combat missions in the U.S. Air Force A-1E Skyraider. The Skyraider pilots were the team that came in to rescue downed airmen during the Vietnam War and provided backup for U.S. ground forces in intense battles.

“We provided close air support when the Marines got in trouble,” said Urbanic. 

As a member of the Skyraider unit, Urbanic was part of the team of pilots portrayed in the 2006 film Rescue Dawn, a Vietnam War movie depicting the rescue of U.S. Navy pilot Dieter Dengler.

“A Navy pilot had been shot down and was held captive. He escaped from the Laotians,” Urbanic explained.

“I was proud to be on that rescue. We were the ones who provided the firepower for the Jolly Green helicopters, as they were called,” said Urbanic.

As for the accuracy of the movie, Urbanic felt it was fairly accurate.

Urbanic served in Vietnam from 1965 to 1967. His plane carried up to 8,000 pounds of ordnance along with four 20-millimeter cannons. Born in Galveston, he now calls Friendswood home. After his military service, he kept his passion for flight alive in small-engine planes.

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

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