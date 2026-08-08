Regional Teamwork Doused Dangerous Fire

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Photo ©2026 Robert Mihovil, Mihovil Photography



Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire on Wednesday night in Galveston along the Wharf. The fire started around 8:40 p.m. and burned into the early morning hours of Thursday, with smoldering flames continuing for part of the day on Thursday.

The fire destroyed what was the Texas Gulf Seafood building. Flames, smoke, and a glow in the sky were seen from many miles away. Katie’s Seafood House was rumored to be caught up in the blaze, but they assured their fans via Facebook that the restaurant and everyone inside were safe from the dangerous flames.

Assisting the Galveston Fire Department in dousing the flames were Dickinson Volunteer Fire Department, Hitchcock Volunteer Fire Department, Jamaica Beach Volunteer Fire Department, La Marque Fire Department, League City Fire Department, Port of Houston, Santa Fe Fire and Rescue, and Texas City Fire Department.

“An incident like this truly highlights the power of teamwork and regional partnership,” said a representative of the Galveston Fire Department. “The Galveston Fire Department extends its sincere gratitude to the many partner agencies that responded and provided assistance. Their coordinated efforts were instrumental in bringing this challenging fire under control safely.”