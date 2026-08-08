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Regional Teamwork Doused Dangerous Fire

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comments

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Photo ©2026 Robert Mihovil, Mihovil Photography 

Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire on Wednesday night in Galveston along the Wharf. The fire started around 8:40 p.m. and burned into the early morning hours of Thursday, with smoldering flames continuing for part of the day on Thursday.

The fire destroyed what was the Texas Gulf Seafood building. Flames, smoke, and a glow in the sky were seen from many miles away. Katie’s Seafood House was rumored to be caught up in the blaze, but they assured their fans via Facebook that the restaurant and everyone inside were safe from the dangerous flames.

Assisting the Galveston Fire Department in dousing the flames were Dickinson Volunteer Fire Department, Hitchcock Volunteer Fire Department, Jamaica Beach Volunteer Fire Department, La Marque Fire Department, League City Fire Department, Port of Houston, Santa Fe Fire and Rescue, and Texas City Fire Department.

“An incident like this truly highlights the power of teamwork and regional partnership,” said a representative of the Galveston Fire Department. “The Galveston Fire Department extends its sincere gratitude to the many partner agencies that responded and provided assistance. Their coordinated efforts were instrumental in bringing this challenging fire under control safely.”

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

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