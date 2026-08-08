Houston Methodist Hospital recognized among country’s best in U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll

Named No. 1 hospital in Texas for 15th year; 5 community hospitals achieve statewide rankings
HOUSTON – Aug. 4, 2026 – Houston Methodist Hospital was named to U.S. News & World
Report’s Honor Roll (best hospitals in the country) for the 10th time and is the No. 1 hospital in
Texas, marking the 15th consecutive year at the top. This also is the 34th year in a row that Houston
Methodist Hospital was ranked in at least one specialty.
“This recognition reflects the remarkable dedication of our physicians and employees and their
tireless focus on delivering unparalleled care to our patients,” said Marc L. Boom, M.D., president
and CEO of Houston Methodist. “While we are honored by this recognition, its true significance lies in
what it represents — an unwavering commitment to putting patients first.”
Houston Methodist Hospital is ranked in 11 specialties — 10 nationally and one regionally (rehab),
including six specialties nationally ranked in the top 20. The nationally ranked specialties include
gastroenterology/GI surgery (5); obstetrics and gynecology (7); cardiology, heart and vascular surgery
(10); pulmonology and lung surgery (11); neurology/neurosurgery (13); cancer (19); orthopedics (21,
tie); diabetes and endocrinology (23, tie); geriatrics (24); and urology (43).
In addition, five community hospitals achieved 2026-27 U.S. News & World Report statewide
rankings. They also achieved their best showing in the rankings to date by medical specialties.
▪ Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is No. 3 (tied) in Texas and No. 2 in the Houston
metro area. It is ranked in six specialties, with five nationally ranked and one regionally
ranked.
▪ Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital is No. 7 in Texas and No. 5 in the Houston
metro area. It is ranked in two specialties, with one nationally ranked and one regionally
ranked.
▪ Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is No. 9 in Texas and No. 6 in the Houston
metro area. It is ranked in two specialties, with one nationally ranked and one regionally
ranked.
▪ Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital is No. 14 in Texas and No. 8 in the Houston metro
area.
▪ Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital is No. 21 (tied) in Texas and No. 10 (tied) in the
Houston metro area.
“Every day, our physicians and staff provide exceptional care to every patient we serve,” said Kyle R.
Stanzel, CEO of Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and senior vice president of Houston
Methodist. “Earning Houston Methodist Clear Lake’s first overall regional ranking from U.S. News &
World Report is a meaningful milestone for our hospital and reflects our team’s unwavering
commitment to quality, safety and service.”
U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals methodology and a full list of rankings, click here.
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