Houston Methodist Hospital recognized among country’s best in U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll

Stanzel_Kyle_CEO_HMCL_6Apr26 – Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital Physician and Staff portraits April 6, 2026. (Photo by Richard Carson) **DOWNLOAD INSTRUCTIONS*** Download full resolution individual photos/videos by clicking the “down-facing arrow” below the preview image on the right hand side of the page. You will then be prompted to select a destination for the photo on your local computer. This cloud based gallery will be available for three months in order to enable you to download all of the photos to your computer for safe long term storage. While the gallery may be in the cloud for longer than this time you should endeavor to file and secure the photos for future use in whatever manner you deem appropriate.

Named No. 1 hospital in Texas for 15th year; 5 community hospitals achieve statewide rankings

HOUSTON – Aug. 4, 2026 – Houston Methodist Hospital was named to U.S. News & World

Report’s Honor Roll (best hospitals in the country) for the 10th time and is the No. 1 hospital in

Texas, marking the 15th consecutive year at the top. This also is the 34th year in a row that Houston

Methodist Hospital was ranked in at least one specialty.

“This recognition reflects the remarkable dedication of our physicians and employees and their

tireless focus on delivering unparalleled care to our patients,” said Marc L. Boom, M.D., president

and CEO of Houston Methodist. “While we are honored by this recognition, its true significance lies in

what it represents — an unwavering commitment to putting patients first.”

Houston Methodist Hospital is ranked in 11 specialties — 10 nationally and one regionally (rehab),

including six specialties nationally ranked in the top 20. The nationally ranked specialties include

gastroenterology/GI surgery (5); obstetrics and gynecology (7); cardiology, heart and vascular surgery

(10); pulmonology and lung surgery (11); neurology/neurosurgery (13); cancer (19); orthopedics (21,

tie); diabetes and endocrinology (23, tie); geriatrics (24); and urology (43).

In addition, five community hospitals achieved 2026-27 U.S. News & World Report statewide

rankings. They also achieved their best showing in the rankings to date by medical specialties.

▪ Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is No. 3 (tied) in Texas and No. 2 in the Houston

metro area. It is ranked in six specialties, with five nationally ranked and one regionally

ranked.

▪ Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital is No. 7 in Texas and No. 5 in the Houston

metro area. It is ranked in two specialties, with one nationally ranked and one regionally

ranked.

▪ Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is No. 9 in Texas and No. 6 in the Houston

metro area. It is ranked in two specialties, with one nationally ranked and one regionally

ranked.

▪ Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital is No. 14 in Texas and No. 8 in the Houston metro

area.

▪ Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital is No. 21 (tied) in Texas and No. 10 (tied) in the

Houston metro area.

“Every day, our physicians and staff provide exceptional care to every patient we serve,” said Kyle R.

Stanzel, CEO of Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and senior vice president of Houston

Methodist. “Earning Houston Methodist Clear Lake’s first overall regional ranking from U.S. News &

World Report is a meaningful milestone for our hospital and reflects our team’s unwavering

commitment to quality, safety and service.”

U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals methodology and a full list of rankings, click here.

For more information about Houston Methodist, visit our newsroom or our social media pages

on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok or our On Health and Leading Medicine blogs.