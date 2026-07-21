Joshua 24:15,

K:Q: What is the most POWERFUL Thing God Gave Us?

Performing miracles, No; speaking in tongues, No; prophesying, Prayer, No.

These things are powerful, but they are not the most powerful thing God gave you.

Choices are the most powerful! Deut. 30:19 …He set before us life and death. Blessings and curses. And we get to choose which one. Choose this day. Declare, “Sickness and disease No, I no longer choose you. I have updated my choice. I choose the healing that belongs to me in Christ.” 3 John 2:1 …. This is not a one-time choice. It is an ongoing choice. Every time we are tempted to be sick, or discouraged, or fearful, we have a choice to make. God has given us the power to choose life or death, blessings or curses. Choose life so you and your descendants may live abundant life in Christ! Choices often focus on the Biblical concept of free will, emphasizing that decisions have eternal and earthly consequences. Choosing between “life and death,” serving God vs. idols, the importance of prayer in decision-making, and recognizing that even small choices contribute to the outcome of one’s life. Choice can explore the profound spiritual decisions we make every day. From the awesome choice to follow Jesus to the smaller, day-to-day decisions, the Bible shows that our choices have far-reaching consequences and reveal our true loyalties

The power to choose:

God gave humans the ability to choose, and this freedom is valuable because it allows for genuine love and faith to develop. This ability is seen as a gift that shapes our reality, purpose, and destiny.

Consequences of choices: Every choice has consequences, which can be positive or negative, and will ultimately shape a person’s life. This includes both immediate and long-term impacts on one’s life and future generations.

Choosing God ways: The most important choice as that of following God and accepting Christ. This is often draw-up as a choice between two masters, God or materialism, and two destiny, heaven or hell.

Two paths: The Bible is often referenced for its two paths, such as the “narrow gate” leading to life and the “wide gate” leading to destruction (Matthew 7:13-14). I want encourage you to choose the narrow path. The story of Adam and Eve: This story is frequently used to illustrate the first choice and its consequences, setting a pattern for human choices. Wise vs. unwise choices: Biblical Joshua, provide examples of how to make good decisions. They encourage listeners to learn from the mistakes of those who chose poorly and to seek God’s guidance.

The role of the will: Love cannot be forced, and God desires a willing choice to follow Him. This makes the act of choosing to serve God a meaningful and personal decision.

Every choice matters:

Beyond major life decisions, even small daily choices have an impact over the time shows a reflection of one’s character and values. The power of a deliberate choice

Joshua 24:15: “But if serving the Lord seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve… As for me and my household, we will serve the Lord. The weight of a choice,

Every day presents us with numerous choices, which collectively shape the direction of our lives. The Bible shows significant moments where individuals and nations faced hard decisions. Joshua’s challenge to Israel emphasizes a critical decision about their loyalties.

1. The certain nature of choice

From the beginning, God gave humanity the ability to choose, illustrated by Adam and Eve’s decision in Eden.The bible teaches that one cannot serve two masters. Choosing not to decide is still a choice, often leading to spiritual stagnation. Elijah’s challenge the Israelites in. I Kings 18: 21.

2. The most important choice

Jesus describes two paths: one wide leading to destruction and a narrow one leading to life, representing the choice to believe in him and receive salvation. This decision is personal; the story of the rich young ruler shows how attachment to worldly things can hinder this crucial choice.

3. The power to choose life

Following Christ involves daily decisions, not just a single moment. Moses urged the Israelites to “choose life” by making decisions aligned with God’s Word. God provides guidance for daily choices through the Bible, and we are encouraged to ask for wisdom when needed. Believers have the Holy Spirit to help discern right from wrong and make wise decisions.

Choose this day

Just as the Israelites were challenged, everyone faces the question of whom they will serve. This may mean choosing Christ for the first time or aligning daily choices with an existing faith. Joshua’s declaration, “As for me and my household, we will serve the Lord”, was a deliberate commitment. The question remains: What will you choose?

WHOSOEVER WILL WORSHIP MINISTRIES

www.wwwmjesus.net

Assoc: Pastor Wesley Fulton

429 Bayou Rd, La Marque, Tx.77568