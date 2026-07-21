Flooding batters Hill Country once again

A massive amount of rain once again engulfed the Hill Country, causing widespread flooding in several counties, including Uvalde, Kerr, Kendall and Gillespie. At least two fatalities were reported near Comfort and Uvalde.

More than 270 people were rescued. Damage was widespread from rains bringing as much as 25 inches to parts of Kerr County and 10 to 15 inches in other counties.That is much lower than the toll from last summer’s flooding, which killed more than 130 statewide, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Officials and residents credit improved warning systems, including text alerts and flood sirens, and fewer people clustering on riverbanks, since it was not a holiday weekend — unlike the July 4, 2025, flood.

Law enforcement officials fanned out to campgrounds, hotels and RV parks as the floodwaters began to raise, though this time the flooding built up over a few days.

“We weren’t caught off guard by something nobody expected,” state Rep. Wes Virdell, R-Brady, said at a news conference Friday. “We had a lot of critical, key people that were in the proper locations that were very instrumental in helping us. Residents were very aware of the possibility of what’s going to happen when that river floods.”

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a major disaster declaration seeking federal assistance for rebuilding efforts in 28 affected counties.

State agencies asked to cut spending by 3% in next budget cycle

Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and House Speaker Dustin Burrows announced their top four priorities for the 2028-2029 budget cycle last week, including requiring state agencies to reduce base spending requests by 3%. Other priorities include addressing affordability concerns, fully funding public education, supporting teachers, and advancing property tax reform.

In a news release, Abbott said the budget guidance “protects our historic investments in public education and teachers, delivers even more property tax relief, and makes the cost of living more manageable for Texas families through strict standards of efficiency and accountability from every state agency.”

The 90th legislative session begins in January.

Mortgage delinquencies up among first-time homeowners

First-time homeowners in Texas are increasingly failing to make their mortgage payments on time, the Houston Chronicle reported. Increasing homeowner insurance costs are the primary culprit, according to data from the Federal Housing Administration.

Most FHA borrowers are first-time homebuyers and typically have lower credit ratings and less money for a down payment, making them more vulnerable to rising monthly costs. Roughly 6% of FHA loans in Texas were at least 90 days past due, up from 3.7% a year earlier.

“This unfortunately positions Texas at the epicenter of the national affordability squeeze,” Scott Norman, CEO of the Texas Mortgage Bankers Association, told state lawmakers in June.

Home insurance rates have increased by an average of 80% since 2020, according to the Texas Department of Insurance. Compounding the situation, homeowners with low credit scores are paying almost $3,000 more annually for home insurance than those with high credit scores.

Late payments on conventional mortgages have remained flat, with less than 1% of borrowers seriously behind on their payments.

Howden named Texas secretary of state

Abbott has named Robert S. Howden to succeed Jane Nelson as Texas secretary of state, according to the Texas Standard. Nelson left office on July 17.

Howden has served as Abbott’s legislative director since September 2024. He will serve as interim secretary until the legislative session begins in January, when he will need to be confirmed by the Texas Senate.

“His experience in the legislative process and extensive public service have prepared him to protect the integrity of Texas elections and represent our state with strength on the global stage,” Abbott said in announcing Howden’s appointment.

The office’s primary responsibility is overseeing elections and voter rolls. It also oversees business filings, such as limited liability corporations and other entities.

Talarico holds fundraising edge over Paxton

With less than four months before the November general election, Democratic nominee James Talarico has vastly out-raised his GOP rival Ken Paxton in the U.S. Senate race, the Chronicle reported.

The Austin-area state legislator ended June with a bank balance of $21.5 million, according to newly filed documents with the Federal Election Commission. After factoring in expenses, incumbent senator Paxton’s campaign was left with a balance of just $1.7 million.

Both candidates are heavily backed by so-called super PACs. The Talarico-aligned PAC has $21.6 million in the bank, including $10 million from LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman. The Paxton-aligned PAC, which spent heavily in his successful runoff against incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, was left with just $35,000 to start July.

Talarico hopes to break Texas Democrats’ 32-year losing streak in statewide elections. He has raised more than $68 million thus far, the most for any non-incumbent in a U.S. Senate race.

Abbott campaign paid $25K to rent elephant

Gov. Greg Abbott’s reelection campaign paid $25,000 to rent Paige the elephant for the state GOP convention from an exhibitor that failed to register with the city of Houston before bringing the elephant to the George R. Brown Convention Center, according to the Chronicle.

A campaign finance report revealed the amount the campaign paid to East Texas Elephant Experience to parade her at the June convention. The city’s regulatory division said it had no record the company registered as a licensed exhibitor at least 20 days before the event as required by city code.

Klayton Rutherford of PETA said the payment rewards an exotic animal entertainment industry that has come under criticism over its treatment of elephants.

“The amount of money that is involved in this industry is staggering,” Rutherford said. “The most prominent elected official in the state arranged this exhibit and it was done apparently in violation of the city’s ordinances and that’s alarming.”

The Abbott campaign declined to comment.

Gary Borders is a veteran award-winning Texas journalist. He published a number of community newspapers in Texas during a 30-year span, including in Longview, Fort Stockton, Nacogdoches, Lufkin and Cedar Park. Email: gborders@texaspress.com.