Texas City High School Volleyball Tryouts for incoming and returning students in grades 9–12 are just around the corner!
Monday, Aug. 3, and Tuesday, Aug. 4 8–11 a.m. Texas City High School Gym Before tryouts, students must: Have a current 2026–2027 physical uploaded to Rank One.
Complete the online tryout form: https://forms.office.com/r/hqMpxTQynB Be sure to bring your athletic shoes and volleyball gear. We can’t wait to see our future Lady Stings on the court!
Ready to represent the Stingarees?
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Texas City High School Volleyball Tryouts for incoming and returning students in grades 9–12 are just around the corner!
Texas City High School Volleyball Tryouts for incoming and returning students in grades 9–12 are just around the corner!