Congrats to the League City Little League Baseball team, who claimed the Texas East state title. 

Winning a state championship is something special—but the way this team represented League City Little League is what makes us even prouder. From their sportsmanship and teamwork to their grit, determination, and never-give-up attitude, these players, coaches, and families represented our league with class every step of the way.

You inspired our community, packed the stands with maroon and white, and showed what it means to wear “League City” across your chest. This is a moment that will forever be part of our league’s history.

Congratulations to every player, coach, and family who made this unforgettable run possible. Thank you for making all of League City Little League proud!