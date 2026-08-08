SO, WHAT COULD THEY LOOK LIKE?

This week’s top live sporting events and team happenings around Houston include professional soccer, NFL training camp sessions, and local racing action.
Professional & Team Sports
- Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current: NWSL soccer match featuring Black
Excellence Night at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, August 8 at 7:45 PM.
- Houston Dynamo FC II vs. Real Monarchs: MLS Next Pro match at SaberCats Stadium on Saturday, August 8 at 6:00 PM.
- Houston Texans Training Camp: Open practice session (Day 6) at NRG Stadium on Saturday, August 8 at 6:00 PM.
Local Racing & Social Sports
- Friday Night Street Night: Open drag racing for personal vehicles at Houston
Motorsports Park on Friday, August 7, running into the night until midnight.
- YoPro Pickleball Social: Weekly outdoor social play for young professionals at East River 9 on Friday, August 7 at 7:00 PM.
If you are looking for specific team schedules, ticket links, or want to check local watch parties for away games, let me know which sport or team you want to follow!