New Month Brings Spicy Volleyball Schedule

September begins on Tuesday. That means the month lifts off with a slate of volleyball matches that will be in district as tourney play winds down and matches that matter for playoff berths are dialed up.

Sunday: The Astros leave New York with a 2:10 PM start at the Mets. The game will be broadcast live on Peacock and KPRC2.

Monday: August concludes for the Astros as they return home to face the surprising AL Central-leading White Sox. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 PM with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The high school volleyball schedule begins at 5:30 PM with North Shore at Clear Brook, Tomball at Clear Springs, Crosby at Clear Falls, and Foster at Dickinson. La Marque at O’Connell starts at 6 PM, followed by La Porte at Ball, state-ranked Friendswood at Santa Fe, and South Houston at Texas City at 6:30 PM.

Game two of the series between the White Sox and Astros begins at 7:10 PM. Space City Home Network starts at 6:30 PM with the pregame show.