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New Month Brings Spicy Volleyball Schedule

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

September begins on Tuesday. That means the month lifts off with a slate of volleyball matches that will be in district as tourney play winds down and matches that matter for playoff berths are dialed up.

Sunday: The Astros leave New York with a 2:10 PM start at the Mets. The game will be broadcast live on Peacock and KPRC2. 

Monday: August concludes for the Astros as they return home to face the surprising AL Central-leading White Sox. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 PM with the pregame show. 

Tuesday: The high school volleyball schedule begins at 5:30 PM with North Shore at Clear Brook, Tomball at Clear Springs, Crosby at Clear Falls, and Foster at Dickinson. La Marque at O’Connell starts at 6 PM, followed by La Porte at Ball, state-ranked Friendswood at Santa Fe, and South Houston at Texas City at 6:30 PM.

Game two of the series between the White Sox and Astros begins at 7:10 PM. Space City Home Network starts at 6:30 PM with the pregame show. 

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

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