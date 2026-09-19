Commissioner Miller to Governor Abbott: Suspend the Gas Tax and Give Texans Relief

Miller calls for immediate relief as soaring prices hammer Texans

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is renewing his call on Governor Greg Abbott to provide immediate relief from soaring fuel costs by temporarily suspending Texas’ 20-cent-per-gallon state tax on gasoline and undyed diesel.

“We don’t control the price of oil, but we control the taxes we put on it,” Commissioner Miller said. “Governor Abbott has the tools to act. There’s no excuse for sitting around and watching our farmers, ranchers, truckers, and families bleed money at the pump. Texas producers and Texas families can’t wait any longer.”

For Texas agriculture, diesel isn’t optional. It fuels moving food from the farm to the grocery store and supplies every farm in the state. When diesel prices spike, those costs ripple through the entire economy, and Texans eventually pay the bill.

“High diesel prices are a tax on everything,” Miller said. “They raise the cost of growing food, hauling freight, running a business, and putting groceries on the table. Every penny matters, and Texas shouldn’t be piling another 20 cents on top of the pain.”

Miller said temporarily setting aside the state fuel tax would deliver immediate relief while sending a clear message that Texas government stands with taxpayers and producers.

“If other states can step up when their people are getting crushed at the pump, Texas sure as hell can,” Miller said. “Texas is the energy capital of America. We ought to be leading the charge on fuel tax relief, not watching from the sidelines.”

Miller urged Governor Abbott to work with state lawmakers to take whatever action is necessary to suspend the tax while fuel prices remain elevated.

“Texas is supposed to be the land of low taxes and limited government,” Miller said. “Here’s our chance to prove it. Cut the tax. Give Texans some breathing room. And do it now.”