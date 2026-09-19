Say hello to Caviar and Indulge in the sweeter things in life. This dainty little girl arrived at the shelter with her brother, bringing a double dose of charm to GCARC. Caviar is an absolute sweetheart who is as gentle as she is playful. She loves pouncing on toy mice and playing with her brother just as much as she loves settling into your arms for cozy cuddles. If you’re ready to upgrade your home with a rare, playful, and affectionate little gem, come meet Caviar today!

Meet Heidi. If you’re looking for a companion to bring endless warmth and big smiles into your life, sweet Heidi is ready to steal your heart! This gentle girl carries a joyful spirit and a heart full of love, making every single day feel like a bright walk in the sunshine. She has a heart of pure gold and is ready to trade shelter life for a soft bed and a family to call her own. Come down to GCARC today to meet Heidi and let her sweet smile brighten your world!

Caviar and Heidi will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday September 22nd – 26th, 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org . These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.