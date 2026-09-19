Home NewsLifestyleAdopt a PetFor September 22nd – 26th the pets of the week are Caviar and Heidi.
Adopt a Pet

For September 22nd – 26th the pets of the week are Caviar and Heidi.

by Publisher
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Say hello to Caviar and Indulge in the sweeter things in life. This dainty little girl arrived at the shelter with her brother, bringing a double dose of charm to GCARC. Caviar is an absolute sweetheart who is as gentle as she is playful. She loves pouncing on toy mice and playing with her brother just as much as she loves settling into your arms for cozy cuddles. If you’re ready to upgrade your home with a rare, playful, and affectionate little gem, come meet Caviar today!

Meet Heidi. If you’re looking for a companion to bring endless warmth and big smiles into your life, sweet Heidi is ready to steal your heart! This gentle girl carries a joyful spirit and a heart full of love, making every single day feel like a bright walk in the sunshine. She has a heart of pure gold and is ready to trade shelter life for a soft bed and a family to call her own. Come down to GCARC today to meet Heidi and let her sweet smile brighten your world!

Caviar and Heidi will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday September 22nd  – 26th, 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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