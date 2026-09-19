Rep. Weber Secures Major Texas Gulf Coast Priorities as House Passes the Water Resources Development Act of 2026 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14) voted in support of the Water Resources Development Act of 2026 (WRDA) as the legislation passed the U.S. House of Representatives.

Congress considers WRDA every two years to authorize locally driven water infrastructure projects and establish policies governing how the United States Army Corps of Engineers manages the nation’s ports, waterways, flood protection, and storm risk reduction projects.

“Along the Texas Gulf Coast, strong ports, reliable waterways, and effective flood protection are essential for our communities and our economy,” said Congressman Randy Weber. “This bill moves three TX-14 priorities forward by expediting the Sabine-Neches review and authorizing $10 million for water infrastructure projects that include Brazoria and Galveston counties, and the City of Kemah. I was proud to vote yes and will keep working to move these projects through Congress.”

The House-passed legislation includes three priorities for Texas’ 14th Congressional District:

Sabine-Neches Waterway: Directs the Secretary of the Army to expedite the review and coordination of the Sabine-Neches Waterway Channel Improvement Project feasibility study, helping prevent unnecessary delays as this important project moves through the Army Corps process.

Directs the Secretary of the Army to expedite the review and coordination of the Sabine-Neches Waterway Channel Improvement Project feasibility study, helping prevent unnecessary delays as this important project moves through the Army Corps process. Brazoria and Galveston Counties: Authorizes $5 million for water infrastructure, including water supply projects, across these counties.

Authorizes $5 million for water infrastructure, including water supply projects, across these counties. City of Kemah: Authorizes $5 million for water and wastewater infrastructure, including stormwater management, in Kemah.

The Water Resources Development Act of 2026 now advances to the U.S. Senate for further consideration.