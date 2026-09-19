Home NewsRep. Weber Secures Major Texas Gulf Coast Priorities as House Passes the Water Resources Development Act of 2026 
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Rep. Weber Secures Major Texas Gulf Coast Priorities as House Passes the Water Resources Development Act of 2026 

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WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14) voted in support of the Water Resources Development Act of 2026 (WRDA) as the legislation passed the U.S. House of Representatives.

Congress considers WRDA every two years to authorize locally driven water infrastructure projects and establish policies governing how the United States Army Corps of Engineers manages the nation’s ports, waterways, flood protection, and storm risk reduction projects.

“Along the Texas Gulf Coast, strong ports, reliable waterways, and effective flood protection are essential for our communities and our economy,” said Congressman Randy Weber. “This bill moves three TX-14 priorities forward by expediting the Sabine-Neches review and authorizing $10 million for water infrastructure projects that include Brazoria and Galveston counties, and the City of Kemah. I was proud to vote yes and will keep working to move these projects through Congress.”

The House-passed legislation includes three priorities for Texas’ 14th Congressional District:

  • Sabine-Neches Waterway: Directs the Secretary of the Army to expedite the review and coordination of the Sabine-Neches Waterway Channel Improvement Project feasibility study, helping prevent unnecessary delays as this important project moves through the Army Corps process.
  • Brazoria and Galveston Counties: Authorizes $5 million for water infrastructure, including water supply projects, across these counties.
  • City of Kemah: Authorizes $5 million for water and wastewater infrastructure, including stormwater management, in Kemah.

The Water Resources Development Act of 2026 now advances to the U.S. Senate for further consideration.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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