Texas Lawmakers Urge Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works to Maintain Momentum on the Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay Project 

Washington, D.C. – This week, Congressman Randy Weber (TX-14), alongside Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn and Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36), sent a letter urging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to continue advancing the Orange County element of the Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay Coastal Storm Risk Management and Ecosystem Restoration Project (S2G) without delay.

In 2018, Congress authorized the S2G project through the Water Resources Development Act to reduce the devastating effects of coastal storm surge along the upper Texas coast, including Orange County communities that have faced repeated flooding from major storms.



As design work has progressed, estimated project costs have increased, and USACE is currently developing a Post Authorization Change Report. The Texas lawmakers are seeking to ensure that the Orange County element can continue advancing while that process moves forward and that USACE has the direction needed to begin construction using available funds.

In the letter to Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle, the lawmakers wrote:

“Although costs have increased, the required level of protection, anticipated

benefits, and communities served remain unchanged. Because the project continues to fulfill its authorized purposes and provides commensurate benefits, we strongly encourage you to provide policy direction to USACE to exercise its discretionary authority to begin constructing the refined project without delay.”

The lawmakers also pointed to the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, which flooded more than 27,742 homes and resulted in 9 deaths in Orange County, underscoring the importance of completing the coastal protections envisioned for the community.

“Orange County has waited a long time to see this project become a reality,” said Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14). “Congress authorized S2G nearly a decade ago, Texas has invested significant resources, and the Army Corps has continued working to advance the project. Now, we want to make sure USACE keeps that progress moving and gets the Orange County element into construction. This project matters too much to Orange County to lose momentum now.”

The Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay project will strengthen storm surge protection across Orange County, where more than 86,000 Texans live & work and nearly $5.9 billion in economic activity is generated each year.

We remain committed to working with our federal, state, and local partners to see this project through and deliver it for the people of Orange County.

This effort is supported by the Gulf Coast Protection District.

Read the full letter here.