Texian Navy Celebrated

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Texian Navy Association (TNA) commissioned four honorary admirals on Saturday morning in their yearly celebration honoring the history, legacy and bravery of the historic Texian Navy.

Former Galveston Mayor Dr. Craig Brown, State Rep. (District 23) Terri Leo Wilson, Philip Bauetein (known as Captain Pip), and Bren Maris were the newly commissioned admirals.

The celebration was attended by many people who were captivated by the engaging aspects of the morning. Attention was drawn immediately to the history and honor of the event with a thoughtful invocation delivered by Jimmy Peat, who is an Admiral and serves as a chaplain with the TNA.

Here is a portion of Peat’s invocation.

“We pause this day to remember those sailors who answered the call of a young Texas struggling for its independence. They sailed with courage into uncertain waters, often with little more than faith in their cause, loyalty to one another, and a determination that Texas should be free.

We remember the ships upon which they served, the dangers they faced, the sacrifices they made, and those whose names have been carried away by the passage of time.

Lord, though we may not know every name, You know them.

May we never forget that the freedom and heritage we celebrate today were purchased through the courage and sacrifice of those who came before us.

As members and friends of the Texas Navy Association, remind us that we have inherited not only their history, but also the responsibility to preserve it. Give us the wisdom to tell their stories faithfully, the dedication to protect their legacy, and the passion to pass that history to generations yet to come.”

Following his prayer, colors were presented by the Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard. Next, a powerful performance of our national anthem was delivered by retired Marine Corporal Patrick Olivier.

Eyes and recording phones followed as the Sea Cadets, who had come from Katy and the Woodlands, escorted the military officer to the Texian Navy memorial, where she placed a wreath of flowers.

Then it was time to induct the new honorary admirals, and the audience responded with applause for each one.

Proclamations honoring September 19 as Texian Navy Day were presented by both city and federal leaders. Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Sharon Lewis read the City of Galveston’s proclamation, and District Director Jared Bargas read the proclamation from Congressman Randy Weber.

To wrap up the formal ceremony, Olivier came forward once again and, rather than singing one of the nation’s moving patriotic songs, performed his own, “Texas Is Deep in the Heart of Me.” This brought out the foot-tapping, swaying, clapping kind of experience that Olivier is known to inspire as he sings of his pride in being a native Texan.

As promised, attendees were entertained with a boat parade in Galveston’s harbor. The parade was led by a fireboat with its hoses spraying out glistening arches of water.

Numerous veterans and veterans’ groups were represented at the celebration. Vietnam veteran and native Texan Renee Sanchez said, “We came to enjoy Texian Navy Day because it’s part of our heritage.”

If you would like more information on the history of the Texian Navy and the Association, please go to: https://texasnavy.org