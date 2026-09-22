Nurse-turned-country singer Sandee June follows three No. 1s with fast-climbing “Good Ol’ Girls”

SANTA FE, TEXAS – (September 20, 2026) – Sandee June is celebrating the release of her new single, “Good Ol’ Girls,” which made its impressive debut at No. 38 on the Texas Regional Radio Chart and continues to climb faster than any of her previous singles.

Written and produced by legendary songwriter Paul Overstreet, “Good Ol’ Girls” is a fun, feel-good celebration of women who are confident, genuine and never afraid of a little hard work – or a good time. The song pays tribute to women who grew up playing in the dirt and love football, campfires, opening day of deer season and Texas Hold ’em, and know exactly who they are.

“Good Ol’ Girls” follows June’s third consecutive No. 1 Texas country single, “June’s Honky Tonk Moon,” continuing an incredible run for the Santa Fe, Texas, native.

For June, the song also marks her first time working with Overstreet, an opportunity she describes as both exciting and surreal.

“This is the first of three songs I’ve been working on with Paul in the studio. I am learning so much from him,” June said. “When my kids were little, I used to listen to Paul Overstreet albums while I cleaned my house. To be in the studio with him now is almost unbelievable. I have to pinch myself.”

The release is another milestone in June’s remarkable musical journey. After nearly three decades as a nurse, she began pursuing music later in life, teaching herself guitar and taking vocal lessons before eventually making music her full-time focus.

“I really hope to inspire other people,” June said. “I don’t know where I’m going with this. I don’t know where it’s taking me. But we’re on this journey, and I am just gonna let God open whatever door he sees fit. And I’m just gonna walk right through it.”

With “Good Ol’ Girls” already making its mark at Texas radio, June is proving once again that it’s never too late to chase a dream and have a whole lot of fun along the way.

“Good Ol’ Girls” is available on all streaming platforms.

Visit www.sandeejunemusic.com to learn more about Sandee June and find out when she will be playing a show near you.

About Sandee June

Independent country artist Sandee June has a way of drawing listeners in with her rich, soothing tone and connecting them to the heart of every lyric. A lifelong Texan, she grew up on a mix of country and classic rock – from Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn to James Taylor and Linda Ronstadt. Since releasing her first single, “Somewhere Between Hell and a Honky Tonk,” in 2020, June has charted eight songs and earned three No. 1’s across major Texas country music charts. “Hurricane” became her first No. 1 song in Texas, followed by “Southern King” and “June’s Honky Tonk Moon.”

Photos/Cutlines:

Good Ol’ Girls 1 – Sandee June’s new single, “Good Ol’ Girls” celebrates women who love the great outdoors and being true to themselves.

Good Ol’ Girls 2 – Sandee June releases new song, “Good Ol’ Girls,” written and produced by Country Music Hall of Fame member Paul Overstreet.

Good Ol’ Girls 3 – Sandee June’s new single, “Good Ol’ Girls,” debuted on Texas radio at No. 38 and continues to climb.

* Official Song Art included.