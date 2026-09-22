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Texas City to hold special meeting for tax rate and presentation on automated license plate readers

by Publisher
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TEXAS CITY, TX – The City of Texas City will hold a Special Called City Commission Meeting on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, to consider and take action on the ad valorem tax rate for the upcoming tax year. The City Commission will also consider and take action on a memorandum of understanding between the City and the Texas City Municipal Police Association regarding lateral entry police officers. In addition, there will also be a report and presentation by the Texas City Police Department regarding automated license plate readers.
The Sept. 23 special meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the Nessler Center (2010 5th Ave. N.). For more information, please visit the City of Texas City’s website at www.texascitytx.gov.

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