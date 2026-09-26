2026- The Year of Jubilee!

When I use to hear that word I thought of cake! That was my memory association with Jubilee.

Then I discovered that in the Old Testament it was a time of celebration in the Jewish culture. The word Jubilee in Hebrew means “ram’s horn” which was used to signal the beginning of Jubilee. (Another related word means “release, liberty.”)

According to Leviticus this was a year when slaves and prisoners would be freed, debts would be forgiven, and the mercies of God would be particularly manifest. Leviticus Chapter. 25 and Deuteronomy. Chapter. 15.

“Then you shall sound the loud trumpet on the tenth day of the seventh month. On the Day of Atonement you shall sound the trumpet throughout all your land. You shall make the fiftieth year holy, and proclaim liberty throughout the land to all its inhabitants. It shall be a jubilee to you; and each of you shall return to his own property, and each of you shall return to his family. That fiftieth year shall be a jubilee to you. In it you shall not sow, neither reap that which grows of itself, nor gather from the undressed vines. For it is a jubilee; it shall be holy to you. You shall eat of its increase out of the field. In this Year of Jubilee each of you shall return to his property.”

The Old Testament was prophesying of things to come- a typecast or shadow of the coming Messiah, Jesus.

Spiritual speaking for us today because of Jesus all debts between mankind and God would be reconciled by God’s grace. And all that Satan has stolen can be replaced many times over. People who were taken captive by the Devil through our sin

nature can be born again and set free in our hearts to come home to our Father’s house and have fellowship with Him. “Now in this life!!”

This is also when we can become totally dependent on Father God so that our crops (finances) will be plentiful. The previous crops that the Hebrews planted God supernaturally multiplied to provide more than enough during the year of Jubilee.

For us today in the New Testament we can look to promises like in John 10:10- where Jesus said He would bring us “abundant life.” Here on this earth.

When I started to receive a revelation of what this means for born again believers, who have chosen to put our trust in the Lord, our Savior. I felt like leaping for joy! You see, actually for the last 2,020 years all of mankind has been living “in the year of jubilee.” Sadly, most people don’t know this good new, or they don’t believe and receive, therefore they choose to doubt and do without.

In the spiritual realm God has provided abundantly for His children and we offer these blessings, the opportunity of reconciliation to the world.

Even in this day and time as much as ever the Word of God and our testimonies are bringing hope for a future! Hope for healing! Hope for marriages! Hope for our children! Hope for wounded hearts to be mended! Hope for complete restoration, spirit, soul and body.

Still, I don’t always feel jubilant.

But I don’t care any more what my feelings/emotions might say, And I am learning not to put too much importance on what my circumstances are speaking to me either.

This is the year of jubilee and I will rejoice in the Lord always!

“All of God’s promises are yes and amen!” Amen means agreement.

God is in agreement for your healing and prosperity.

If it is found in His word, Christians can come into agreement with Him and see His promises come to pass. But we must be willing to accept His promises by faith to receive what He has already provided by grace.

A revelation of His love for us will cause our faith to rise and over flow!

If the situations you are facing are looking all bad, then look to God who is ALL GOOD!

“Nothing is impossible for God, to those who believe!!

But this is my testimony, start now by speaking life (God’s word) over every area of your life. Find the scriptures that relate to what you are needing from God. He has already provided the supply in the spiritual realm but your faith is the bridge that will bring it to pass.

“God who was manifested in the flesh” brought healing and the richness of Father’s love to hearts who are open.

In the first Chapter of John, it is written “and the Word became flesh and dwelt among us” – think about this, when we speak God’s word over our lives and the lives of others , then actually Messiah is in our mouth. Jesus said, “the words that I speak to you they are Spirit and they are life.”

So declare God’s goodness over your life because today because we have a reason to celebrate and despite what it looks like 2026 IS the year of Jubilee.

Thank you Readers for your encouragement and support of this column throughout the years!!

(John Cpt. 3, 1:19, 2 Cor. 1:20, 5:20, Eph 1:3, Luke 1:37, John 6:63, 1 Tim. 3:16) Contact Brenda Groves at: bkgroves1996@yahoo.com