Home NewsLifestyleAdopt a PetFor September 29th- October 3rd, 2026, the pets of the week are Hendrick and Mr. Worldwide.
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For September 29th- October 3rd, 2026, the pets of the week are Hendrick and Mr. Worldwide.

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Say hello to Hendrick! He is a soft and sweet secret waiting to be discovered. Hendrick can be a little timid when you first meet him. New faces and quiet moments make him pause for a second, but he has a magic trick: all it takes is ONE gentle pet. The moment your hand touches his fur, his whole world lights up. His eyes soften, he leans right into your hand, and his purr motor kicks on full power! Once you break the ice with that first chin scratch, Hendrick is officially your best friend for life.

Step aside, Hollywood and meet our very own Mr. Worldwide. He is taking center stage as this week’s featured star! This handsome boy isn’t just a dog; he’s an international sensation of good vibes, big smiles, and love. Just like his famous namesake, Mr. Worldwide knows how to bring the party wherever he goes. Whether he’s strutting his stuff on a leash walk, showing off his signature tail wags, or soaking up all the attention from his loyal entourage (our shelter staff and volunteers!), he is 100% star material. Ready to sign the ultimate contract and adopt a legend? Skip the concert ticket lines and come meet Mr. Worldwide in person this week!

Hendrick and Mr. Worldwide will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday September 29th– October 3rd , 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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