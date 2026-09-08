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Inspirations

Satan, We’re Gonna Tear Your Kingdom Down

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Satan, we’re gonna tear
Your kingdom down (Lord, Jesu’)
Oh, Satan, we’re gonna tear
Your Kingdom down (oh Yes)

You’ve been building your kingdom
All over the land
Satan, we’re gonna tear
Your kingdom down, down (yes)

The Preachers are gonna preach
Your kingdom down, (Good God Almighty)
The Preachers are gonna preach
Your kingdom down (Oh yes)

You’ve been building your kingdom
All over this land, (Hallelujah!)
Satan, We’re gonna tear
Your kingdom down

(Not only that, but listen,)

The mothers are gonna pray
Pray, your kingdom down, (Good God Almighty)
The Mothers are gonna pray
Your kingdom down

You’ve been building your kingdom
All in the house of God
Satan, We’re gonna tear
Your kingdom down

(Not only that, but listen,)

Satan, We’re gonna tear
Your kingdom down (yes, we are)
Satan, We’re gonna tear
Your kingdom down

You’ve been building your kingdom
All over this land
Satan, We’re gonna tear
Your kingdom down

But the deacons are gonna pray
Your kingdom down, (Glory be to God!)
The deacons are gonna pray
Your kingdom down

You’ve been building your kingdom
All in the house of God
Satan, We’re gonna tear
Your kingdom down

WHOSOEVER WILL WORSHIP MINISTRIES

www.wwwmjesus.net

Associate: Pastor Wesley Fulton

429 Bayou Rd, La Marque, Tx.77568

Need prayer Ch. Ph: 409/933-9878

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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