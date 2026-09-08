Satan, we’re gonna tear

Your kingdom down (Lord, Jesu’)

Oh, Satan, we’re gonna tear

Your Kingdom down (oh Yes)



You’ve been building your kingdom

All over the land

Satan, we’re gonna tear

Your kingdom down, down (yes)



The Preachers are gonna preach

Your kingdom down, (Good God Almighty)

The Preachers are gonna preach

Your kingdom down (Oh yes)



You’ve been building your kingdom

All over this land, (Hallelujah!)

Satan, We’re gonna tear

Your kingdom down



(Not only that, but listen,)



The mothers are gonna pray

Pray, your kingdom down, (Good God Almighty)

The Mothers are gonna pray

Your kingdom down

You’ve been building your kingdom

All in the house of God

Satan, We’re gonna tear

Your kingdom down



(Not only that, but listen,)



Satan, We’re gonna tear

Your kingdom down (yes, we are)

Satan, We’re gonna tear

Your kingdom down



You’ve been building your kingdom

All over this land

Satan, We’re gonna tear

Your kingdom down



But the deacons are gonna pray

Your kingdom down, (Glory be to God!)

The deacons are gonna pray

Your kingdom down



You’ve been building your kingdom

All in the house of God

Satan, We’re gonna tear

Your kingdom down

WHOSOEVER WILL WORSHIP MINISTRIES

www.wwwmjesus.net

Associate: Pastor Wesley Fulton

429 Bayou Rd, La Marque, Tx.77568

Need prayer Ch. Ph: 409/933-9878