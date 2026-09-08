Satan, we’re gonna tear
Your kingdom down (Lord, Jesu’)
Oh, Satan, we’re gonna tear
Your Kingdom down (oh Yes)
You’ve been building your kingdom
All over the land
Satan, we’re gonna tear
Your kingdom down, down (yes)
The Preachers are gonna preach
Your kingdom down, (Good God Almighty)
The Preachers are gonna preach
Your kingdom down (Oh yes)
You’ve been building your kingdom
All over this land, (Hallelujah!)
Satan, We’re gonna tear
Your kingdom down
(Not only that, but listen,)
The mothers are gonna pray
Pray, your kingdom down, (Good God Almighty)
The Mothers are gonna pray
Your kingdom down
You’ve been building your kingdom
All in the house of God
Satan, We’re gonna tear
Your kingdom down
(Not only that, but listen,)
Satan, We’re gonna tear
Your kingdom down (yes, we are)
Satan, We’re gonna tear
Your kingdom down
You’ve been building your kingdom
All over this land
Satan, We’re gonna tear
Your kingdom down
But the deacons are gonna pray
Your kingdom down, (Glory be to God!)
The deacons are gonna pray
Your kingdom down
You’ve been building your kingdom
All in the house of God
Satan, We’re gonna tear
Your kingdom down
WHOSOEVER WILL WORSHIP MINISTRIES
www.wwwmjesus.net
Associate: Pastor Wesley Fulton
429 Bayou Rd, La Marque, Tx.77568
Need prayer Ch. Ph: 409/933-9878