In Our Prayers 

September 10
Edward Goff
Glen Judkins, Sr.
Kyle Podoll
Phyllis Tidwell
September 11
George House
Wilson Moore
September 12
Theresa Greco
September 14
Keith Goodgame
Lucas Leviness
Mona Abdellatif
September 15
Bonnie Bishop
Carrie Whitburn
September 16
Derek Williams
Myrtle Brewer
September 17
Debra Lewis
September 18
Betty Brandt
Johnnie Stapleton
Michael Margison
Yara Chavez
September 19
Deborah Muir
Julia McDougal
Mateo Ortega
September 21
Baby David Hendrix
Twyla Greer
September 23
Barbara Schoen
In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community
each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners
wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 or email: publisher@thepostnewspaper.net for details.