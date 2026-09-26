In Our Prayers 

September 10

Edward Goff

Glen Judkins, Sr.

Kyle Podoll

Phyllis Tidwell

September 11

George House

Wilson Moore

September 12

Theresa Greco

September 14

Keith Goodgame

Lucas Leviness

Mona Abdellatif

September 15

Bonnie Bishop

Carrie Whitburn

September 16

Derek Williams

Myrtle Brewer

September 17

Debra Lewis

September 18

Betty Brandt

Johnnie Stapleton

Michael Margison

Yara Chavez

September 19

Deborah Muir

Julia McDougal

Mateo Ortega

September 21

Baby David Hendrix

Twyla Greer

September 23

Barbara Schoen

In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community

each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners

wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 or email: publisher@thepostnewspaper.net for details.