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Is There Life Beyond Sunday for the Astros?

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

Houston plays their final regular-season game at the A’s on Sunday afternoon. Whether it marks the end of their 2026 campaign or a return to the American League playoffs will hinge on what happens between now and then as they battle the Rangers for the West Division title.

Sunday: Winless Houston visits AFC South rival Indianapolis at noon. KHOU11 will have the game live. 

The Cowboys are the “home” team when they face the Ravens at Maracana Stadium in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. KHOU11 will have the game live at 3:25 PM.

The Astros end the regular season at the Athletics at 2:05 PM. Space City Home Network begins the pregame show at 1:30 PM.

Monday: No games scheduled.

Tuesday: High school volleyball begins at 5:30 PM with Hitchcock at La Marque, followed at 6 PM by Clear Brook at Deer Park, Clear Springs at Clear Creek, and Clear Lake at Dickinson. Iowa Colony at Ball, Barbers Hill at Clear Falls, Santa Fe at state-ranked Friendswood, and Texas City at South Houston begin at 6:30 PM.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

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