Is There Life Beyond Sunday for the Astros?

Houston plays their final regular-season game at the A’s on Sunday afternoon. Whether it marks the end of their 2026 campaign or a return to the American League playoffs will hinge on what happens between now and then as they battle the Rangers for the West Division title.

Sunday: Winless Houston visits AFC South rival Indianapolis at noon. KHOU11 will have the game live.

The Cowboys are the “home” team when they face the Ravens at Maracana Stadium in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. KHOU11 will have the game live at 3:25 PM.

The Astros end the regular season at the Athletics at 2:05 PM. Space City Home Network begins the pregame show at 1:30 PM.

Monday: No games scheduled.

Tuesday: High school volleyball begins at 5:30 PM with Hitchcock at La Marque, followed at 6 PM by Clear Brook at Deer Park, Clear Springs at Clear Creek, and Clear Lake at Dickinson. Iowa Colony at Ball, Barbers Hill at Clear Falls, Santa Fe at state-ranked Friendswood, and Texas City at South Houston begin at 6:30 PM.